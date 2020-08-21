North Dakota airport passenger numbers continue slow rebound in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota are continuing to rebound from last spring's coronavirus-related historic low, but boardings remain less than half what they were a year ago at this time.

Boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state in July were down 64% from July 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. All airports saw drops over the year. The decline in both Bismarck and Dickinson was 61%, and in Williston it was 81%, worst in the state.

North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. The eight airports during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic. The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, to 24,313 in June and to 39,660 in July.

“North Dakota’s commercial service airports have now seen three consecutive months of increases in passenger levels, available seats, load factors, and number of airline flights,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. “Though the trend since the beginning of the pandemic has been positive thus far, we still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic passenger numbers and air service levels."