North Dakota airport passenger numbers climb again in August

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota continue to rebound from a historic low last spring, but they remain well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

However, North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is recovering faster than the national average, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

Boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state in August were down 57% from August 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. All of them once again saw drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck for August was 58%, in Dickinson it was 61% and in Williston it was 84%, again worst in the state.

Nationally, airline passenger demand is estimated to be at 29% of pre-pandemic levels.

“North Dakota’s airline passenger retention is an estimated 14% higher than the national rate,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “The higher airline passenger retention in our rural state reflects North Dakota’s resilience and shows the importance that air service has to our communities.