North Dakota airline boardings up in first half of year; Bismarck Airport considers expansion

Airline passenger counts at North Dakota's major airports during the first half of this year were up 31% from the first six months of 2021.

Commercial service airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 497,322 airline passenger boardings from January through June, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The total was down 14% from prepandemic 2019, however.

Bismarck's first-half 2022 boardings totaled 118,070, up 24% from last year but down 22% from 2019.

June passenger numbers were up from last year at all airports except Fargo, Jamestown and Minot, with a statewide increase of 4.5%. The drop at Fargo's Hector International, the state's largest airport, was less than half a percent. Bismarck's increase was 7%. Dickinson saw a rise of about 6% and Williston a surge of 63%.

Williston Basin International Airport got another boost this month when U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced that the federal Transportation Department had awarded Williston a $500,000 grant to help secure twice-weekly air service to Phoenix. The money is through the Small Community Air Services Development Program.

North Dakota’s airline passenger counts remain about 15% below prepandemic levels. Available flights and seats also are still below 2019 levels as airlines continue to have issues adding capacity, according to the commission. But North Dakota airports continue to have a low flight cancellation rate -- it was less than 2% in June.

“Throughout the summer months, our airports continue to show strong passenger demand while also providing travelers with reliable departures to our nonstop destinations outside of North Dakota,” Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “As the industry continues to work to train additional staff and adjust flight schedules, we hope to see reductions in the amount of flight cancellations and delays that are currently being experienced throughout the country.”

Bismarck expansion?

The Bismarck Airport could soon be looking at expansion plans.

Airport Manager Greg Haug told Prairie Public that in 2019 he was working on hiring a consultant to study the airport's needs and to make plans for upgrades.

"Then COVID hit, and we didn't continue those plans at that time," he said.

Haug said that with boardings trending up, the timing seems right to look at expansion. Negotiations are underway with a consultant.

"Back in 2019, we had as many as six planes that would come in at night, sit on the ground and remain overnight," Haug said. "We had four gates."

He added that when the airport had several mainline aircraft operating close to each other throughout the day, the boarding area was full.

Haug said an expansion could include more gates, a bigger boarding area, and another baggage claim carousel. The study likely will take a year to complete. Haug would then work with the City Commission to craft a financing plan.

Airport grants

Several smaller North Dakota airports are getting grants through the federal infrastructure bill passed last fall, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The list includes the Washburn Municipal Airport and the Golden Valley County Airport Authority, both of which are getting $110,000 for modernization efforts.

The Federal Aviation Administration separately is providing a total of $1.4 million to six North Dakota airports for runway work, according to Cramer. The Rugby Municipal Airport Authority is getting $87,300, and the Washburn Municipal Airport is receiving $613,076.