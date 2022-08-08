 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota airline boardings up in first half of year; Bismarck Airport considers expansion

  • 0
112221-nws-airport-travel (copy) (copy)

June boardings at the Bismarck Airport were about 7% higher than the same month last year.

 Mike McCleary

Airline passenger counts at North Dakota's major airports during the first half of this year were up 31% from the first six months of 2021.

Commercial service airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 497,322 airline passenger boardings from January through June, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The total was down 14% from prepandemic 2019, however.

Bismarck's first-half 2022 boardings totaled 118,070, up 24% from last year but down 22% from 2019.

June passenger numbers were up from last year at all airports except Fargo, Jamestown and Minot, with a statewide increase of 4.5%. The drop at Fargo's Hector International, the state's largest airport, was less than half a percent. Bismarck's increase was 7%. Dickinson saw a rise of about 6% and Williston a surge of 63%.

People are also reading…

Williston Basin International Airport got another boost this month when U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced that the federal Transportation Department had awarded Williston a $500,000 grant to help secure twice-weekly air service to Phoenix. The money is through the Small Community Air Services Development Program.

North Dakota’s airline passenger counts remain about 15% below prepandemic levels. Available flights and seats also are still below 2019 levels as airlines continue to have issues adding capacity, according to the commission. But North Dakota airports continue to have a low flight cancellation rate -- it was less than 2% in June.

“Throughout the summer months, our airports continue to show strong passenger demand while also providing travelers with reliable departures to our nonstop destinations outside of North Dakota,” Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “As the industry continues to work to train additional staff and adjust flight schedules, we hope to see reductions in the amount of flight cancellations and delays that are currently being experienced throughout the country.”

Bismarck expansion?

The Bismarck Airport could soon be looking at expansion plans.

Airport Manager Greg Haug told Prairie Public that in 2019 he was working on hiring a consultant to study the airport's needs and to make plans for upgrades.

"Then COVID hit, and we didn't continue those plans at that time," he said.

Haug said that with boardings trending up, the timing seems right to look at expansion. Negotiations are underway with a consultant.

"Back in 2019, we had as many as six planes that would come in at night, sit on the ground and remain overnight," Haug said. "We had four gates."

He added that when the airport had several mainline aircraft operating close to each other throughout the day, the boarding area was full.

Haug said an expansion could include more gates, a bigger boarding area, and another baggage claim carousel. The study likely will take a year to complete. Haug would then work with the City Commission to craft a financing plan.

kyle wanner.jpg

Kyle Wanner

Airport grants

Several smaller North Dakota airports are getting grants through the federal infrastructure bill passed last fall, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The list includes the Washburn Municipal Airport and the Golden Valley County Airport Authority, both of which are getting $110,000 for modernization efforts.

The Federal Aviation Administration separately is providing a total of $1.4 million to six North Dakota airports for runway work, according to Cramer. The Rugby Municipal Airport Authority is getting $87,300, and the Washburn Municipal Airport is receiving $613,076.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sturgis 2022 kicks off

Sturgis 2022 kicks off

STURGIS — In the midst of temperatures reaching the mid-90s, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began at full throttle on Friday afternoon.

North Dakota Supreme Court strikes key portions of 'pore space' law

North Dakota Supreme Court strikes key portions of 'pore space' law

North Dakota’s Supreme Court has struck down key portions of a state law that a landowners group says was unconstitutional. The so-called pore space law passed the 2019 Legislature over the use of voids or cavities in underground rock formations. Pore spaces are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground for storage or for enhanced oil recovery. landowners sued the state arguing the law deprives them of their right to be compensated for the use of their pore space.  A state district judge last year ruled the law unconstitutional. Justices largely agreed.

North Dakota 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

North Dakota 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is supposed to provide $250 million in every two-year budget cycle for infrastructure spending in non-oil producing areas. The Legislature assumed oil production and prices would hold after passing the bill, but they slipped due to the pandemic and only about $30 million was distributed in the last budget cycle. Joe Morrissette, the state’s top budget writer, said Wednesday that if oil revenue continues at the current rate, Prairie Dog will be fully funded this current budget cycle.

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints' merits.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These are some animals with the strangest eating habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News