North Dakota airline boardings hit pandemic high point in June

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in June were at their highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Last month's total of 81,499 passengers was more than triple the June 2020 boardings figure, though about 19% below the pre-pandemic level of June 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Passenger numbers have been on an upward trend since bottoming out in April 2020 at the lowest count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.

“The continual growth in demand for air travel is great news and helps to fuel optimism for the airline industry that is operating within our state," Aeuronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw a June increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck's 20,244 boardings were more than 1 ½ times its June 2020 figure.

Devils Lake and Jamestown were the only airports to see an increase over June 2019 numbers. Bismarck saw a decline of about one-fourth.

Year-to-date boardings are ahead of the 2020 pace at all airports except Williston. Statewide, they're up about 23%.

“I encourage all of our residents and visitors to consider utilizing our North Dakota airports within any travel plans, as any additional demand will help to leverage and expedite the return of more flight and destination options for our communities," Wanner said.

