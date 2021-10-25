North Dakota airline boardings drop again in September; workforce shortage hampers industry

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in September dropped for a second straight month, after rising in each of the previous three months.

An aviation workforce shortage is hampering a full recovery in passenger numbers from a historic low of about 5,000 in April 2020, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. Airlines have cited an inability to add more flights due to staff shortages, and the industry has still not yet seen a strong recovery in business and government travel due to persisting COVID-19 concerns, the group said.

A total of 74,943 passengers boarded planes at the eight airports in September, nearly double the September 2020 figure but well below the 89,287 boardings in August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw an increase in passengers this September from the previous year. Bismarck's 18,230 boardings were 78% higher than the airport's September 2020 figure, though a drop of 24% from September 2019.

Hector International Airport in Fargo was within 5% of its September 2019 figure, but no other airport aside from Jamestown -- where boardings typically are below 1,000 -- was even close.

Year-to-date boardings are ahead of the 2020 pace at all eight airports. Statewide, they're up nearly 46%. But they're down 29% from 2019. And they've dropped in August and September after peaking in July.

“Holiday travel is right around the corner and we hope to see the aviation industry rise to the challenge and ensure an appropriate workforce is available to accommodate the needs and air service demands of the flying public,” said Kyle Wanner, executive director of the Aeronautics Commission.

“Aviation workforce shortages also create opportunities and provide encouragement for our youth to consider a career in the aviation sector," he said. "Pilots, aircraft mechanics, and unmanned aircraft operators are just a few of the exciting career options that are projected to continue to be in high demand.“

