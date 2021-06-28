North Dakota airline boardings continue upward trend; more federal airport aid announced

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in May were more than five times higher what they were in May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam.
Last month's total of 69,285 passengers was nearly 29% below the pre-pandemic level of May 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. But it was up considerably from 13,474 in May 2020.
The industry attributes recent passenger growth to a recovery in leisure travel due to warmer weather and a release of penned-up demand.
“We hope that the current trends continue and that our state maintains and grows in its demand for airline services as we move into the summer months,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. “Aviation is one of the safest ways to travel and I encourage everyone to consider their local airport as an option as they make any future travel plans.”
The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw a May increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck's 17,656 boardings were more than quadruple its May 2020 figure. But Jamestown was the only airport to see an increase over May 2019 numbers. Bismarck saw a decline of about one-third.
Year-to-date boardings are ahead of the 2020 pace at all airports except Dickinson and Williston. Statewide, they're up about 4.6%.
Williston Basin International Airport officials this month announced that Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Las Vegas beginning Sept. 2. Delta Air Lines in March announced it was returning to Williston after suspending service to the oil patch hub last June amid plunging passenger numbers related to the pandemic. United Airlines also serves Williston, flying to Denver.
Airport aid
Federal coronavirus pandemic aid continues flowing to North Dakota airports. The latest is nearly $267,000 in grants to 11 airports around the state, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The aid approved by Congress includes $66,740 for the Bismarck Airport. That's in addition to $2.5 million announced for the airport in April.
Smaller airports in Tioga, Bowman and Linton each are getting $13,000 from the latest grants; the airports in Parshall and Mott each are getting $9,000.
Other recently announced aid includes $600,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to the state to reevaluate air transportation needs, according to Cramer and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Bus wrap
The Bismarck Airport recently partnered with Bis-Man Transit to wrap a public bus with a graphic that replicates a commercial airliner. The design took two months to complete, and it will be in place for five years.