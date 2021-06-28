North Dakota airline boardings continue upward trend; more federal airport aid announced

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in May were more than five times higher what they were in May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam.

Last month's total of 69,285 passengers was nearly 29% below the pre-pandemic level of May 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. But it was up considerably from 13,474 in May 2020.

The industry attributes recent passenger growth to a recovery in leisure travel due to warmer weather and a release of penned-up demand.

“We hope that the current trends continue and that our state maintains and grows in its demand for airline services as we move into the summer months,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. “Aviation is one of the safest ways to travel and I encourage everyone to consider their local airport as an option as they make any future travel plans.”

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw a May increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck's 17,656 boardings were more than quadruple its May 2020 figure. But Jamestown was the only airport to see an increase over May 2019 numbers. Bismarck saw a decline of about one-third.