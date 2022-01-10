North Dakota airline boardings continue rebound in November; millions in aid on the way

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in November nearly doubled from the year before.

Meanwhile, millions of dollars is on the way for upgrades at airports in the state through the new federal infrastructure bill.

There were 83,429 people who boarded planes in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown during the month, up 95% from November 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and down just 12.5% from November 2019, before the pandemic began, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

Additional travel demand during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend was reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels, and mild weather limited flight disruptions, according to Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner.

“It’s wonderful to once again see certain airports experience pre-pandemic levels of passengers as the traveling public continues to look to aviation as a safe and comfortable way to bring friends and family together,” he said.

Airports in Fargo, Jamestown and Devils Lake had November 2021 boardings above their 2019 figure. Fargo's Hector International Airport -- the state's largest -- had its best November on record, according to the commission.

Bismarck's November boardings were down 22% from two years ago, however, though up 68% from last year.

Year-to-date boardings in November were ahead of the 2020 pace at all eight airports. Statewide, they were up about 53%. But they were down 26% from 2019.

“We hope to end the year on a high note that provides for positive travel experiences and a continuation of the recovery in passenger demand,” Wanner said.

Airport aid

The $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in November will provide an estimated $18.9 million to North Dakota’s 53 airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It's the first of five annual rounds of funding North Dakota airports will receive. The money can be used for everything from runways to terminal upgrades.

“With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Funding for the Bismarck Airport is estimated at $2.6 million. Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in Dickinson is expected to get $1 million, and Williston Basin International Airport about $1.2 million.

