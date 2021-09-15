North Dakota agencies busy with Coal Creek permits

A public notice about the hearing states that “no operational changes are being proposed” to any of those facilities.

The public information session is slated for 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the agency’s Environmental Training Center, 2639 E. Main Ave. in Bismarck. The hearing will follow at 6:30 p.m. It will also be accessible by phone, and the information will be posted to Environmental Quality’s website by the end of the month.

The department has also opened a window for the public to submit written comments through Oct. 15 by emailing solidwaste@nd.gov or writing to Charles R. Hyatt, Director, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Waste Management, 4201 Normandy St., Bismarck, ND 58503-1324.

Environmental Quality will also be involved in several other permit transfers, including an operating permit issued to comply with the federal Clean Air Act and another permit related to the Clean Water Act. Both permit transfers will be administrative in nature and not require hearings, according to department officials.

