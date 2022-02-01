North Bakken Expansion gas pipeline project starts operating

A new pipeline has started carrying natural gas under Lake Sakakawea in western North Dakota.

WBI Energy's $260 million North Bakken Expansion came online Tuesday. It is expected to help ease the wasteful flaring of natural gas north of the lake, as well as lead to more oil production in the area, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. The region has lacked adequate pipeline capacity to transport natural gas captured at well sites.

"Transmission was the weakest link north of Lake Sakakawea prior to this," Kringstad said.

He expects the pipeline will prompt oil companies to consider boosting production, which could increase tax revenue for the state.

The pipeline starts north of Tioga and ends south of Watford City, where it connects to Northern Border, a major natural gas pipeline that extends to the Chicago area. The project includes 100 miles of pipeline, as well as a new compressor station and an expansion at an existing station.

The line runs for nearly 3 miles under the lake, making it one of the longest of its kind, WBI said. WBI and contractor Michels Corp. used horizontal directional drilling to build that portion of the line. The technique is used to install pipelines under obstacles such as bodies of water, and in this case it involved drilling under the lake from both sides simultaneously, Kringstad said.

The pipeline can transport up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, with the potential to increase to 625 million cubic feet per day in the future.

"We are excited to put this project into service and help producers move more natural gas to market while reducing flaring in the Bakken region," said David Goodin, president and CEO of Bismarck-based MDU Resources, the parent company of WBI.

Pipeline construction finished under a shortened timeline due to a delay in receiving approval from federal regulators, WBI said.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., helped push regulators to advance the project.

"We appreciate WBI Energy’s continued investment in our state and will continue working to ensure projects like this can be built in a timely and cost-effective manner," he said. "That’s exactly what our nation needs to harness our abundant, affordable energy reserves and remain energy secure.”

