Norsk Hostfest returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic

The Norsk Hostfest returns to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot this week after cancellations the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Scandinavian heritage festival is Wednesday through Saturday at the State Fair Center. The event is billed as the largest such festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people for food, music and other entertainment. It had operated for 42 consecutive years before 2019.

This year's scheduled entertainment lineup includes country music stars Big and Rich, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley and Brantley Gilbert. The North Dakota duo Tigerlily is to open for Big and Rich.

Opening ceremonies are to include multiplatinum singer-songwriters Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. Other acts set to perform during the festival include The Texas Tenors, Old Crow Medicine Show and Daniel O'Donnell.

Five chefs from Norway will be preparing traditional Nordic food at the Scandi Kitchen restaurant, and the Nordic Kitchen will feature cooking demonstrations by other chefs and food artists. Miss Norsk Hostfest 2022 Nevaeh Christianson, of Bottineau, will be on hand. There will be numerous vendors and shopping booths.

For more information, go to https://hostfest.com/2022/.

Hall of Fame

The leader of the National Nordic Museum and Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are being inducted into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Hostfest.

The Nelson twins charted major hits in the 1990s when they were known as Nelson. They have since created a popular show honoring their father, the 1950s and 1960s teen idol Ricky Nelson. The twins' grandparents, Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, were musicians and actors through the 1930s and 1940s before becoming household names starring in the TV sitcom, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet," beginning in 1952.

Eric Nelson has been executive director and CEO of the National Nordic Museum in Seattle since 2008. He's credited with growing the museum's influence and promoting Scandinavian heritage by serving on various association boards.

Nelson in 2019 was named Swedish American of the Year by the Swedish division of the Vasa Order of America. He was awarded the Knight of the Order of the White Rose of Finland and recipient of the 2020 Hazelius Medal in Gold awarded by the Nordiska Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honors people of Scandinavian descent who have achieved greatness in their field. The awards banquet is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Minot's Grand Hotel. Gov. Doug Burgum and musician/ producer Tommy Vee will present the Nelson twins with their award. Eric Nelson will receive his award from Torleiv Opland, deputy chief of mission of the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

A list of previous Hall of Fame inductees is at https://bit.ly/3xqx5M9.