Nonprofit cooperative aims to boost statewide news coverage in North Dakota

A fledgling nonprofit cooperative in North Dakota aims to enhance local news coverage through a statewide reporting service.

The North Dakota News Cooperative has incorporated and hopes to begin producing original journalism early next year to bolster the content of the state's newspapers, including The Bismarck Tribune.

Its roots are a Future of Newspapers Committee the North Dakota Newspaper Association created several years ago to conduct projects intended to sustain newspapers into the future, according to co-op co-chair Steve Andrist, a former newspaper publisher and former executive director of the association. Those projects have included readership campaigns, advertising promotion and the co-op.

“The main function of the organization is to provide original content of statewide significance for use -- at no cost -- by newspapers and other media outlets in the state,” Andrist said.

Community newspapers that focus on local coverage don’t always have the resources to spend weeks digging into complex issues, said Crosby Publisher Cecile Wehrman, a co-op board member.

“And chances are, if it’s impacting my community, it’s a story that impacts one down the road 60 miles in every direction,” she said.

The co-op is advertising for a managing editor and hopes to employ at least one more full-time journalist. The organization will work with educators to develop programming to educate the public about news literacy, according to Andrist.

“Journalism is reporting that has been vetted, multi-sourced, contextualized and includes various perspectives,” he said. “In the information age, much information is shared on social media and other digital platforms without regard for where it came from, whether it’s true, or whether it has been produced to advance a particular perspective or point of view. News literacy means understanding the difference.”

Members of the co-op's board of directors come from the worlds of journalism, business and education. The board will be responsible for raising money for the co-op, which will not rely on advertising for revenue. Startup funds came from the North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation, trusts and other foundations. Donations are accepted through the association. For more information, go to www.newscoopnd.org.

