Nominations sought for Country Woman of the Year contest

Nominations are being accepted for the next Country Woman of the Year.

The Bismarck Tribune is partnering with Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize hard-working country women in the region.

North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions is sponsoring the program for the second year.

“Country Woman of the Year is a recognition to the women who advocate for the farm and ranch life,” said Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions. “These strong women know how food gets to the table, and the importance of energy and agriculture working in tandem.”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 20. Candidates should live on a working farm or ranch in North Dakota.

“We welcome nominations from all corners of North Dakota," Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said.

Candidates should be told they are being nominated, and prior nominees and finalists from any past years may be resubmitted. Nominations can be made at http://bismarcktribune.secondstreetapp.com/Country-Woman-of-the-Year---2020.