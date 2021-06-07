 Skip to main content
Nominations accepted for Governor’s Main Street Awards
Nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards are being accepted through Aug. 13. 

The program is through North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative. It's a collaborative effort of the governor's office and the state Commerce Department. 

“Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”

This year's categories are: ND Legendary Heritage; Healthy, Vibrant Community; Smart, Efficient Infrastructure; 21st Century Workforce; and Main Street Excellence.

Awards will be presented at the Main Street ND Summit on Oct. 12 in West Fargo. For more information, go to msnd.link/2021-MSI-Awards.

