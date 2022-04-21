 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No students hurt in incident at Mott-Regent School

  • Updated
  • 0
mott

Authorities respond to an incident at Mott-Regent School on Thursday. The Hettinger County Sheriff's Office released few details but said no students or staff were harmed.

 PROVIDED

Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred at the Mott-Regent School in southwestern North Dakota but said no students or staff were harmed, the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said.

A statement from the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook on Thursday did not include the nature of the incident but said the K-12 school in Mott is the scene of an active criminal investigation. Parents with students were asked to pick them up on the north side of the school. The public was asked to stay clear of the school.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol also responded but said on Facebook that information would be released by the sheriff’s office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator has resigned as head of a panel that oversees the Legislature’s business between sessions. The resignation comes just days after a published report that Republican Ray Holmberg had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. The Forum of Fargo reported that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was in jail on state child pornography charges. He told the Forum that his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to “a variety of things” but that he no longer has them.

Minot woman's body found in snow near city's downtown

Minot woman's body found in snow near city's downtown

Police say a 73-year-old Minot woman was found dead near downtown. Police say the woman “was not adequately dressed for the weather” and her body was found in the snow Thursday morning near the city’s post office. Police say the woman may have been dealing with mental health issues. No foul play is suspected. The woman’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives. 

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Hollywood actor and “Transformers” star Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota. The state's tourism agency confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years. Duhamel already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota. Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state. Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News