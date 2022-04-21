No students hurt in incident at Mott-Regent School

Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred at the Mott-Regent School in southwestern North Dakota but said no students or staff were harmed, the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said.
A statement from the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook on Thursday did not include the nature of the incident but said the K-12 school in Mott is the scene of an active criminal investigation. Parents with students were asked to pick them up on the north side of the school. The public was asked to stay clear of the school.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol also responded but said on Facebook that information would be released by the sheriff’s office.