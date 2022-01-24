No serious injuries in 8-vehicle pileup

Eight vehicles were involved in a pileup in Benson County amid stormy weather and icy roads on Friday, but there were no serious injuries.

The incident started when an SUV spun out on the state Highway 57 bridge spanning Devils Lake and stalled, according to the Highway Patrol. A motorist in a pickup truck stopped to help, and the truck was struck by a third vehicle. Three more vehicles then became involved in the initial crash, and two more vehicles were involved in secondary crashes.

Five people were taken to a hospital in the city of Devils Lake with what the patrol said were minor injuries. They all were treated and released the same day.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The combination of strong winds and blowing snow at the time significantly reduced visibility, the patrol said. The highway was closed for about 2 ½ hours during investigation and cleanup.

