No motive, no closure in RJR slayings 2 years later, with trial looming

Authorities are still searching for a motive two years after someone brutally killed four people at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan, and owner Jackie Fakler is still searching for closure.

Fakler, whose 52-year-old husband, Robert, was among those slain on April 1, 2019, plans to attend the upcoming trial of suspect Chad Isaak but doesn’t expect any healing to come from it.

“I do not believe the healing process has started. I do not believe the trial is going to ‘heal’ anyone,” she told the Tribune. “With the lives of Bill, Lois, Adam and Robert taken so senselessly, there is no reason that could make sense, and how does one heal from that?”

Robert Fakler and workers Adam Fuehrer, 42, and spouses Bill and Lois Cobb, 50 and 45, respectively, were fatally shot and stabbed that Monday morning at the property management company’s headquarters off Memorial Highway in Mandan.

Isaak, 46, a Washburn chiropractor who lived in a mobile home park managed by RJR, was arrested three days after the slayings and is charged with four counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty. He’s scheduled for a three-week trial stating June 7, and could face life in prison without parole if convicted.