Newsroom Notebook: Up in smoke: Serious topics at the Legislature yield humor a century apart

“The 1921 Pioneer reporters (3 sons) were basically all in their 20s and really did a good job at writing about the, sometimes, very dull proceedings at the Legislature,” she said. “So, yes, they sometimes did inject ‘tongue-in-cheek’ humor to lighten up their columns, but the news and their quotes were still based on the facts and were reported fairly.”

In other words, in the end what mattered most to them was the truth. And a wise humorist named Tommy Chong (who had a smoking buddy named Cheech) once said “comedy is the ultimate truth.” Sometimes, there’s some of both to be found in discussions about serious topics.

And the Legislature could use a good laugh more often, according to Heinert, who agreed that four months of serious topics can be a bit of a drag. He said he tries to use humor at times to “lighten it up,” though it doesn’t always work.

“Every once in a while, a little humor can go a long way, as long as it is done in good taste,” he said.

Boit has written her column for a quarter century. She strives to give readers a connection to the past, and insight into “how history tends to repeat itself, even after the passage of only a few generations.”