Newsroom Notebook: Up in smoke: Serious topics at the Legislature yield humor a century apart

This year’s Legislature has something in common with the one that convened a century ago: A smokable plant was a burning topic.
Lawmakers this year are debating whether, and how, to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, and whether to approve edible medical marijuana.
One hundred years ago, tobacco was at the forefront.
Both are serious subjects. But humor also can be found in both, and reporters then and now have lit up the topic. So have some lawmakers.
"Pot. Let's vote green," quipped Bismarck Republican Rep. Pat Heinert as he showed his support on the House floor for marijuana legalization.
That’s a good pun. But since “green” also means a “yes” vote in the House chamber, I felt the need to verify he was indeed trying to be clever.
“Yes, humorous!!!!” he replied. I think he succeeded. At least with me.
Tribune reporter Jack Dura picked up on the quote and used it in his story. Dura also seems to have an inexhaustible supply of pot puns, noting in various stories that lawmakers were getting “into the weeds” of marijuana legislation, were showing an “appetite for edibles,” and had passed “joint” bills for legalization and taxation.
But when it comes to creative writing, perhaps nothing can top reporting by the 1921 Mandan Pioneer, a predecessor of today’s Mandan News. The following was researched and condensed by “Those Were the Days” columnist Diane Boit. It cracked me up, 100 years later:
“Legislature news, Bismarck: The sale of cigarettes will continue to be illegal in North Dakota, after the State Senate voted 29 to 15, making it unlawful for any person to smoke or ‘chew’ or use tobacco, etc. However, before passage, one of the senators suggested a change in the bill’s language as in its current form, the bill could prevent a person from legally ‘chewing’ food. The bill was then reconsidered, and the word ‘chew’ was stricken.
“During the extended debate, several senators expressed themselves as radically opposed to the measure as an infringement upon personal rights. In the House, several representatives proposed amendments that would only prohibit smoking in dining rooms and public places where ladies are present. Another, from the Dickinson area, wanted to prohibit smoking only east of the Missouri River. While the anti-smoking bill was being voted for passage in the House, it was noted that more than 75 percent of its members were smoking there at the time.”
I wasn’t sure if the reporter meant to put a humorous twist on the story, so I reached out to Boit to see if she has come across other such lighthearted reporting from the past.
“The 1921 Pioneer reporters (3 sons) were basically all in their 20s and really did a good job at writing about the, sometimes, very dull proceedings at the Legislature,” she said. “So, yes, they sometimes did inject ‘tongue-in-cheek’ humor to lighten up their columns, but the news and their quotes were still based on the facts and were reported fairly.”
In other words, in the end what mattered most to them was the truth. And a wise humorist named Tommy Chong (who had a smoking buddy named Cheech) once said “comedy is the ultimate truth.” Sometimes, there’s some of both to be found in discussions about serious topics.
And the Legislature could use a good laugh more often, according to Heinert, who agreed that four months of serious topics can be a bit of a drag. He said he tries to use humor at times to “lighten it up,” though it doesn’t always work.
“Every once in a while, a little humor can go a long way, as long as it is done in good taste,” he said.
Boit has written her column for a quarter century. She strives to give readers a connection to the past, and insight into “how history tends to repeat itself, even after the passage of only a few generations.”
That seems to be the case with North Dakota lawmakers and smokable plants. But there also are differences between then and now -- I assume 75% of the current lawmakers won’t be smoking when they debate final passage of marijuana legalization.
Otherwise things at the Capitol might go up in smoke.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.