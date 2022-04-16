Newsroom Notebook: Tribune journalists get creative on the blizzard beat

Our story this week on how essential workers got to their jobs during a historic blizzard left out one group -- Bismarck Tribune staff.

Tribune journalists, especially our photographers, braved the storm to keep readers informed about weather conditions and how their community was coping. We strove to bring readers crucial information such as highway closings, school cancellations and street plowing, but also to relate human interest stories about how the storm was impacting real people, real businesses and real industries.

In some cases, staff had to get creative.

Photographer Tom Stromme bundled up and spent Day Two of the blizzard walking around downtown and central Bismarck while roads were mostly inaccessible.

Stromme’s day on Wednesday started at 6 a.m. when he noticed nursing home worker Olivera Memovic standing in the middle of a snow emergency route in Bismarck, waiting for a ride to Mandan.

On Thursday, Stromme wanted to get a photo of truckers snowed in at a truck stop outside of Bismarck. Unable to drive there in his Toyota Prius, he started walking until he found someone who offered to drive him to Stamart on the east edge of Bismarck.

“He was going to the truck stop anyway to buy hydraulic fluid, so he gave me a ride,” Stromme said.

Photographer Mike McCleary drove his Jeep all over Bismarck on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking photos of good Samaritans helping others and checking in at the Dakota Zoo to show readers how staff were caring for animals in the blizzard.

“Thank God I had four-wheel drive, otherwise I could not have gotten anywhere,” McCleary said.

On Thursday, while attempting to take his son to work at 6:15 a.m., McCleary’s Jeep got stuck in the snow in front of his house and he was unable to get around. Instead, he walked around his neighborhood and found a photo of people removing snow from their driveway.

Meanwhile, reporter Jack Dura was working from home and looked for people to interview around his south Bismarck apartment complex. He found a driver removing snow in his parking lot and climbed in the man’s truck, interviewing and photographing him while the man worked.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’ll jump in and we’ll talk while you work,’” Dura said.

Reporter Sam Nelson, also working from home, used social media to connect with a Mandan man who was giving free rides to essential workers.

Reporter Travis Svihovec covered the story of ranchers “rolling with the punches” with a blizzard that arrived in the middle of calving season. Unable to travel to ranches, he relied on phone interviews and people submitting photos from a Killdeer ranch. He juggled the interviews between getting his daughter to work at a nursing home, driving his mother-in-law to medical appointments and checking on his household’s furnace outage.

Meanwhile, Tribune sports staff had to keep up with numerous cancellations and find local stories despite events being canceled. Sports Editor Dave Selvig shoveled snow at his house as late as 2 a.m. after working his night shift.

Stromme, who also covered the April 1997 blizzard for the Tribune, said this week’s storm was worse because it shut the city down for three days.

“It was really kind of stressful for people,” Stromme said. “That one in ’97, that blew in and then it was gone.”

Stromme also hitched rides around Bismarck-Mandan in the 1997 storm, capturing the iconic photo of cars buried in the snow at Kirkwood Mall.

Unlike in 1997, Stromme didn’t have to walk to the Tribune to get film for his camera, since photography is now digital. Technology advancements also now allow us to do much of our work remotely, and during the coronavirus pandemic we got more comfortable doing so.

In 1997, the Tribune was between editors, but Steve Wallick was leading the newsroom that weekend. Wallick, who later became editor until I took over the position in 2019, walked to and from the Tribune during the storm. Others got to work that year by snowmobile, and some stayed in a nearby hotel.

Thanks to Zoom news meetings and laptops with remote access, News Editor Blake Nicholson and I worked from home much of the week and didn’t have to walk to work or stay overnight. As long as our laptops have power, the Tribune can produce a digital edition. Fortunately, no power outages occurred, and Copy Editors Marissa Zhang and Diane Newberry and Online Producer Jason Heupel kept the layout, website and social media side of things going smoothly.

Tribune production staff don’t have the luxury of working from home, however, and they reported to work each night to print the paper. Some press operators walked to work, and others got rides from people with four-wheel drive vehicles.

Inaccessible roads prevented delivery of the Tribune and also disrupted mail delivery during the blizzard.

Unlike in 1997, our stories still reached readers through our e-edition and updates posted to bismarcktribune.com. We also produced 16 videos during the storm, which help tell the story in a way words and pictures can’t.

The people with the toughest jobs -- Tribune newspaper carriers -- will be busy catching up on deliveries in the coming days. Thanks for your patience as they catch up, and please continue to follow the latest at bismarcktribune.com.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life. Dalrymple is editor of The Bismarck Tribune.

