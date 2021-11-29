Newsroom Notebook: 'Score the ball' caught on; now it won't go away

It’s basketball season, and people keep ruining it.

Oh, the game is fine. The action is great. The fans are fun to watch. And if you’ve followed a team for a few years it’s interesting to see the development of players as they mature. But I want to know one thing: who coined the phrase “Score the ball?” It grinds me.

It’s possible the person who said it first may have stumbled in an attempt to say something original. That much could be forgiven. But it caught on and it won’t go away. Coaches say it. Fans say it. Announcers say it. And dammit, they’re all wrong.

You can score points. You can’t score the ball.

You can shoot the ball. You can’t score the ball.

By definition, that phrase means using a pointed object to scratch a line on a ball. That would be scoring the ball. It’d also be a waste of time and kind of a dumb thing to do.

Some sports lines have earned their way into the vernacular either by originality, spontaneous emotion or raw talent. Among them:

Chris Berman’s “He…could…go…all…the…way,” and “rumblin’, bumblin’, stumblin’,” (and maybe a bunch more). Classics.

Verne Lundquist at the 1986 Masters said “Yes, sir!” when Jack Nicklaus dropped a birdie putt at the 17th hole. Some argue Ben Wright said it earlier when Nicklaus eagled the 15th, and that Lundquist heard it and stole it. Let’s split that one. They were both outstanding.

Howard Cosell -- love him or hate him -- when George Foreman landed an uppercut that put Joe Frazier to the mat, yelled “Down goes Fray-zhah! Down goes Fray-zhah!” Original? A little. Genuine heat-of-the-moment excitement? Absolutely.

Keith Jackson, perhaps better known for saying “Whoa, Nellie,” once called the Missouri Tigers “a burly bunch from Boone County.” All those B's bounced out of his mouth as naturally as they entered his mind. He had a gift.

Harry Caray’s “It could be. It might be. It is! It’s a home run, holy cow!” gets mouthed any time a baseball is headed for the fence.

I recall a local radio announcer’s call of a poor 3-point attempt: “Off the rim, OH! It hit my car!” That one is only famous at our house, having come with us from Mobridge.

Can’t neglect Bob Uecker’s line from a baseball movie. “Ju-u-u-st a bit outside,” referred to a bad pitch but it gets used frequently on golf courses and sometimes on the rifle range.

If I had to pick a favorite, it’s from the 1973 Belmont Stakes. Secretariat was pulling away from the field, and Chic Anderson described the horse by saying “He is moving like a tremendous machine!” Original, from the heart, and if you’ve ever watched Big Red run, it was accurate.

Quips as simple as John Madden’s “Boom!” or Dick Vitale’s “He can handle the rock” are OK. Even the phrase "wardrobe malfunction" that emerged after Janet Jackson's Super Bowl performance gives a person an idea of what happened.

But “Score the ball?” Nope. Hate it. Nonsensical. Contrived. Annoying. Wrong.

So please. Stop saying it. Unless for some reason you think a ball needs a line scratched into it.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

