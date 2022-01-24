Newsroom Notebook: Queso, the worst dog ever

Last week was another adventure in the storied life of my parents' tiny, elderly dog, Queso.

He abruptly came down with vestibular disease, which affects his coordination. Mom says his condition should improve, but he may have a head tilt.

But that's the least of his ailments.

Queso is 12. Or 13. We don't know. He's a yellow rat terrier/Chihuahua my parents fostered from an animal shelter and later adopted when nobody wanted him.

That was probably because of his allergies. This dog is allergic to everything. And I mean it.

A veterinary test diagnosed him as allergic to plants, cotton and dust, among other things.

Once while raking leaves, I played with Queso in the leaf pile. My sister said I was killing him.

He is totally deaf. He has cataracts, bladder crystals, hyperpigmentation, a degenerative shoulder condition, bouts of pancreatitis.

At one point, he had a blocked tear duct. It cleared up. Good for him. He needed a win.

He has special shots for his allergies, special food for his diet, special drops for his ears.

Queso could be a creature from Greek mythology. He has bat ears, rat feet, bulging eyes, a barrel chest, a white stripe down his yellow back.

He's a solitary animal who shows little affection and at times makes Mom and Dad's Labs uncomfortable with his presence.

Jett doesn't like him being too close. Dash tolerates him enough to let him share a bed. Perhaps deaf Queso thinks Dash will wake him up if there is an emergency.

He has some redeeming qualities. He occasionally cuddles, but on his own terms.

And he does seem to have a zest for life. He enjoys sunning himself and playing with his basketball.

Queso's fearless nature has led to comparisons to the infamous honey badger.

A few years ago, he tangled with a rabid feral cat. Another time, he shredded a rabbit.

Just regular days in Queso's backyard.

His sensitive stomach limits what food he can eat. But he doesn't care. This 11-pound dog once ate a 1-pound bag of trail mix.

Would you want to be the one to pour hydrogen peroxide down his throat?

Mom could be an honorary veterinarian with all her experience tending to Labs injured out hunting.

Her canine medical kit has more supplies than the one for humans, replete with enough pills, probes and peroxide to patch the job until the chopper arrives.

But Queso is his own class.

Pills, shots, eye drops, ear drops, special food. Sometimes all in one day.

Life's hard when you're a tiny, ailing dog.

Luckily for Queso, it's easier when your family loves you.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

