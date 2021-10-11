Newsroom Notebook: New Yorkers share stories, thoughts on North Dakota

“I gotta take the sign down but it hurts too much to do it,” he said. He’d gathered the 10,000 signatures needed to place him on the ballot but the election board kicked out his application over a paperwork error.

“Everybody knows I’m running for mayor,” he said. “This is a real technicality bull----, so nothing we can do.”

Guimaraes, 50, was born in Europe, grew up in Connecticut and came to New York to open a nightclub called The Sound Factory. He now owns restaurants around the world and employs about 3,000 people.

He's not shy. He calls it like he sees it. He has opinions and doesn't mind sharing them. Had his run for mayor progressed, he would have addressed things such as bags of garbage in the streets, and what he called “a big scam” about scaffolding. Police issues get him fired up too.

“You only defund the police until the first time somebody robs you, stabs you or steals from you,” he said. “Then you’re going to be screaming for the police. It makes no sense. That’s people that are just too far left.”

Anyway, about North Dakota. He expects there’d be more room between people than in New York -- which is right -- and that the tallest building might be eight floors. Not too far off. The openness of the prairie could be an issue.