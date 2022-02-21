Newsroom Notebook: How about North Dakota for next Winter Olympics?

If I ran the next Winter Olympics, all the events would come to North Dakota. Finding lodging would be interesting, and catching an international flight to Medora would be challenging. But it’d be worth it.

Biathlon -- that combination of cross-country skiing and target shooting -- would get an upgrade. The route would be set along the Badlands, and instead of .22-caliber rifles we’d use the popular .243, which packs a bigger wallop. Contestants would go through a qualifying round in which they must shoot a coyote, fox, badger or 10 prairie dogs along a 10-mile trail. In the finals, they’d have to drop a deer or an antelope.

The men’s bobsled teams would haul the big game back to event officials, who would judge it on size and shot placement. In the event of a tie, the winner would be the person who tells the best story about why his or her shot was off.

The halfpipe would undergo some changes that could meet with some resistance. See, I’d make it five-eighths. Adding that little extra curl at the top would make it more of a challenge. The athletes would catch on eventually, but ticket sales for the first few training runs would be off the charts.

Nobody in hockey would spend time in the penalty box. Instead, they’d have to play barefoot until their penalty time was up. Area ranchers would bid for the right to hold the games on their best stock dam. If you freeze it, they will come.

The above-mentioned five-eighths pipe would be built in a manner allowing for a ski jump at the lower end. No fancy suits allowed. To even things up, all contestants must wear Carhartt coveralls and jackets.

Through most of January we could have held bobsled, skeleton and luge on almost any street in Bismarck. For the North Dakota version of those events, we’d stage at Stonehome Brewing. The course would head south on State Street, west on Boulevard, make a long run south on Seventh, a sharp turn east on Thayer, and end fairly close to two emergency rooms and the Bone and Joint Center, for obvious reasons. And we’re not stopping traffic. People have to get to work.

There’d be a new event, too: baking. The Czechs would make kolaches; the Italians, tiramisu; the Germans, kuchen; the Mexicans, conchas; the Swedes, butter cookies; the Brits, Cornish pasties; the Norwegians, krumkake; the Americans, apple pie; and the Danes, well, danishes I’d guess. This event wouldn't be judged. We’d just sample everything and then we’d all take a nap.

One thing we’d leave alone is curling. It’s the purest sport in the Olympics. Rocks and brooms for equipment. Handshakes and even some gift exchanges at the end. There doesn't seem to be any doping. And just about anybody can play.

Finally, any country about to launch an unprovoked military offensive would be disqualified. And sorry, there'd be no participation through the masquerade of an Olympic committee. That lesson hopefully has been learned.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

