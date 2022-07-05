Newsroom Notebook: Goodbye, Yoda, and may the Force be with you

The joy that a dog brings into a person’s universe and the black hole it leaves behind when it departs are equally hard to measure.

The happiness you feel welcoming a little squirming ball of fur, and the devastation you experience cradling a lifeless shell, both seem as limitless as space.

Both fade, of course, but the length of time between those two life experiences is a huge determining factor in how quickly. And it’s hard to focus on the memories when the one at the forefront is so sorrowful. Peace seems light years away.

I recently lost my dog Yoda, after nearly two decades of him at my side (quite often literally, such as at the dog park, where he had no clue what he was supposed to do and instead of playing with the other dogs, clung to my ankle). The little black Shih-poo almost made it to 18, beyond his life expectancy. And even though I knew he hadn’t been in good health for a while, he was still a happy dog, and it came as a shock the morning I couldn’t rouse him from sleep. He’d been my companion for almost a third of my time on this planet, and it becomes easy to think such stalwart compatriots will never leave.

But they do. Yoda just chose to stick around a little longer than nature would have him do. For that I’m truly grateful.

I named all of my dogs after “Star Wars” characters, because I like “Star Wars” and I like dogs. But I misnamed them. Chewie (Chewbacca), Yoda’s Shih-poo sibling, had the scoundrel nature of Han Solo. And Yoda definitely did not have the wit and wisdom of his namesake. He should have been a Stormtrooper. His aim was always just a little bit off. But that was a big part of his charm.

He kind of bumbled his way through life -- especially at the end when he was mostly deaf, blind and gimpy. But he never missed meeting me at the top of the stairs (he'd long since given up on trying to navigate them) with a joyful bark and an ecstatic tail. And he never missed the opportunity to perch in front of the couch on his hind legs, front paws folded in the air, a beseeching look in his eyes, whenever I had food on the couch, because he knew I was a sucker for that look.

As I learned his ways and his quirks, he grew to know mine, too. He knew when the garage door opened late in the day that Master was home -- the best few minutes of his every day, spent at the top of the stairs in sheer bliss. He would lie quietly by the entrance to the dining room at every meal, listening for the sound of a fork being placed on an empty plate. His ears would perk up and he would pop up, knowing I was done eating and it was table scrap treat time -- the second-best part of his every day.

He lacked the wisdom of the legendary Jedi Master Yoda. But he was still smart in so many ways.

Chewie left this world four years ago. I thought I would lose Yoda then, too, but he decided to stay with me for a while longer before joining his brother out there in the galaxy. Suka Skywalker, our purebred Siberian husky whom we gave an Eskimo first name and a “Star Wars” last name (he’s American Kennel Club-registered, so he needed both), keeps on keeping on in his backyard domain. But he’ll be 14 in two months, and he soon will be gone from this planet, too.

There is therapy in writing. I wrote my dad’s obituary not too long ago. Now I’m writing Yoda’s, in a way. I hope my words do him justice. He had a profound effect on my small part of the universe.

My son reminded me of this quote from Jedi Master Yoda:

“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not.”

Yoda is now part of the Force, along with Chewie. I'll celebrate that, at least. The Force is all around us, after all.

May the Force be with you, Yoda.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life. Nicholson is news editor of the Tribune.

