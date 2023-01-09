Newsroom Notebook: Following an ancestor to the North Dakota Capitol

The Bank of North Dakota has my great-great-grandfather to thank for its existence. Kinda, sorta, maybe.

My ancestor H.H. McNair was a state senator who represented Traill County as a member of the populist Nonpartisan League from 1918-22. And in February 1919, amid the flu pandemic, he left his sickbed to go to the state Capitol to cast crucial votes on the bills creating the state-owned bank and the Industrial Commission, which oversees it.

Quoth The Bismarck Tribune: "Senator McNair, who was sick in bed and whose vote was badly needed, was sent for; a recess was taken to give him time to reach the Capitol."

Without him, the bills' emergency clauses might not have carried, since they needed a two-thirds vote of the Senate. Emergency clauses give legislation immediate effect when signed by the governor.

Four generations later, I've followed McNair to Bismarck, but as a reporter, not a legislator. We have a newspaper connection, too: He was a director of the People's Press, published at Mayville.

The 2023 Legislature convened earlier this month -- my third legislative session I've covered for The Bismarck Tribune, a century after McNair served. A few things have changed since then.

The institutions he supported -- the bank and Industrial Commission -- are still around, but the Capitol building from his years burned down in 1930, and the Nonpartisan League is no longer the dominant force it was.

The Legislature's microphones, tally boards, livestreaming and remote participation would wow him. In 2021, another pandemic year, he wouldn't have had to schlep to the Capitol to vote.

'Thorough-going leaguer'

Henry Hubbell McNair arrived in Dakota Territory in the 1880s, having "Dakota fever" after briefly teaching school in Ohio. He was a New York native and an 1879 Yale College alum.

He married a young widow who had lost her first husband and two daughters to tuberculosis. The McNairs had eight children and lived on Pleasant View Farm near Portland.

He was mayor of Portland from 1893-94, the town justice in 1895, and in 1918, he won the League endorsement for Senate over a former state treasurer.

The Hillsboro Banner reported, "McNair's friends were more numerous and he was chosen by a small majority." He went on to defeat the incumbent senator in the general election.

The Tribune opined: "Senator McNair comes to the assembly as a thorough-going leaguer, but he possesses broad views as to the duty of a statesman to his constituents, and a good record is predicted for him."

He introduced various bills, including ones to license commercial aviators and to set standard measures for sale of various products. He sat on the Senate State Affairs Committee, which handled the bank and Industrial Commission bills.

McNair gave a floor speech during a House-Senate joint session, praising the passage of several League initiatives.

He said, "I have been proud to sit in the committee with these men and see how faithfully they have labored to do that which they were sent to do. I am glad that they have so far carried out the voice of the people of North Dakota, that the deed is done."

But he "aroused considerable disgust among his constituents" for pledging to vote as the "secret" League caucus ordered, according to the Tribune. He even "openly stated on the floor of the Senate at the last session (in 1919) that he was voting against his own convictions because of his pledge to the secret caucus," according to the Fargo Forum.

McNair faced threats of a recall election, and he renounced the caucus in 1920. He pledged to vote in line with his constituents in the 1921 session after a meeting with recall supporters in Mayville.

The Fargo Forum praised him in an editorial: "If other Nonpartisan League legislators would follow the example of Senator McNair and repudiate the caucus it would be a tremendous factor in bringing about a new era of reason and common sense at Bismarck, replacing the old bitterness and intolerance which have characterized recent sessions."

In 1922, McNair lost the League endorsement for reelection. He died in 1945 at age 90.