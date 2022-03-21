Newsroom Notebook: After 10 years, coyote hunting education continues

My 10th season of coyote hunting just ended. It’s been a learning experience, and my education isn’t complete.

I was into my sixth decade on earth when that first coyote came my way. The attempts had started months earlier, when no thought was given to wind direction, hiding the pickup, staying quiet, or carrying enough gun to really do the trick. When it became apparent I wasn’t giving up, Santa Claus in the form of an understanding wife came through with an electronic call and nice winter gloves.

Then came a crisp New Year’s morning when, with a rancher’s assurance that nobody had been in that certain spot, I fumbled with new gloves and a new call and got a hungry coyote’s attention. It ran in by leaps, trying to find me as I sat against a railroad tie post. It circled to catch my wind, like everybody told me it would. A shot at 50 yards was the end of my first successful hunt and the start of an addiction.

Coyote hunters are a different breed. They utter phrases most people don’t:

“Fifteen below really isn’t that bad.”

“Wish it’d snow.”

“I’m gonna go sit in that brush. Don’t shoot me.”

“If you (twist your ankle, break your leg, have a heart attack, get hung up in that fence), I’ll come back for you after I make this call. I know you’d want it that way.”

The learning curve is steep and humbling. You learn patience and decision-making, weighing such matters as “do I keep calling, or do I go to church?” You learn to make excuses for missed shots, like the feet of the bipod supporting your rifle falling through the snow as you shot, and coyotes really not being very big. You say “he looked mangy anyway” as one disappears over a hill.

Coyote hunters love the anticipation that comes with each set, the term that describes each attempt at calling. Watching one come in is exciting -- nobody has ever said they’re cold when a predator is headed their way. The cautious ones take their time, stop to look, listen and sniff. A nice trot means they’re committed but patient enough to hunt. A runner might not stop for a decent shot. If you haven’t seen one in a while, that first glimpse of one will restore your confidence. If you recently missed an easy shot, you know the monkey is on your back. Miss two in a row and you start shopping for a new gun. Miss more than that and your partners start looking for a new partner.

About the time you think you’ve got it figured out you hit a slump. It’s usually then, after another failed set, that you find fresh coyote tracks as you walk back to the pickup. These critters work the wind and they trust their noses. If they see or hear a hunter, there might still be an opportunity for a shot. If they smell one, it’s over. They’ll turn on a dime and not give a look back.

And oh, the gear you can buy. I just gave away one electronic call and still have two. The tiny .17-caliber rifle led to a .22-250, then came a .243, and my first custom-built rifle will be ready by next season. I even dabble in reloading ammo, a task that’s equal parts art and science. And who knew how many kinds of base layer -- the modern-day long underwear -- there are? And how many you have to have?

No hunt is a waste of time. It’s worth the trip just to see the sun’s first light paint the prairie, or watch hawks and eagles hover overhead as they check out the distressed rabbit sound of the electronic call. You learn that the appearance of magpies is sometimes a signal that coyotes are close by. You can watch a coyote stop at the edge of its territory, bark a warning to its buddies and refuse to come any closer. You can jump out of your skin when, a few minutes into a call, a rancher’s dog comes in from behind you and sniffs your elbow.

You can decide how close to let that badger get before you have no choice but to shoot it. You can watch the instincts of mule deer does kick in when they hear the call that mimics a distressed fawn. You can watch a coyote and a bobcat square off in a prairie dog town, and then watch the coyote come to the call as the bobcat wisely moves on and keeps its fur. You can call your hunting partner a liar when he says, “We have two bull moose and a cow elk coming our way.” Then you can turn and see two bull moose and a cow elk coming your way.

It’s true that some days it’s just a long walk with a gun over your shoulder. But you learn to enjoy that, too.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0