Newsroom Notebook: A tale of two Pittsburghs

I first learned about Pittsburgh, North Dakota, right before I moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The town -- if you could ever call it that -- is situated near the Red River in the northeastern corner of the state. It’s far from everything else. Even after I moved back from Pennsylvania three years ago, I never thought I’d have an excuse to visit.

But I recently found myself in Grand Forks with time to kill, so I drove 50 minutes up Interstate 29 until my phone directed me to an exit and a pad of gravel next to an old grain elevator.

That elevator and the birds who call it home make up the entirety of Pittsburgh, North Dakota. I counted 20 barn swallows darting in and out of its open windows. The structure’s feathered residents outnumber the town’s human population, which peaked at 15 in 1890 and appears to be zero today.

Water from the swollen Red River reached the gravel road to its east, covering what I assume is farmland. Ducks and gulls and killdeer had moved in to take advantage of the flood.

I stuck around for a while watching the birds and taking selfies in front of the grain elevator. Further research in the aptly titled book “North Dakota Place Names” suggests that the town was named for “the great industrial city of PA” that I called home from 2017-19. It turns out, a few dozen communities across the country call themselves variations of Pittsburgh (Pittsburg, Pitsburg, New Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Junction, etc.).

As far as North Dakota’s town is concerned, it could not be more different from the city in Pennsylvania. I lived on a hill known as Mount Washington where little passenger cars carry pedestrians up steep inclines. From the top you can see the downtown skyline, Heinz Field where the Steelers play and three rivers where barges carry Appalachian coal up and down the water.

Pittsburgh, North Dakota, is dead flat. Trees line the banks of the Red River to the east. To the south is the American Crystal Sugar plant near Drayton. It’s no steel mill, but the presence of smokestacks may just be the only thing these two Pittsburghs have in common.

When I visited, I wondered what sort of information I could unearth about the ghost town. A quick Google search revealed essentially nothing.

So I tapped what resources I could think of and came away with a few tidbits that paint a faint sketch of the town’s boom and bust.

The State Archives in Bismarck contains a surprising number of books on Pembina County, several of which make passing reference to Pittsburgh, though many omit it entirely.

That’s something Pembina County Commissioner Jim Benjaminson picked up on too when I called the local history museum and was told he knew a little about the town.

“When Pembina County celebrated its 100th year of existence in 1967, the Centennial Committee published a booklet of facts covering the history of cities and towns -- but there was no mention of Pittsburg,” he wrote in an email to me after digging through his own records.

Still, he and I both managed to cobble together more info. The town is on the ancestral land of the Ojibwa, Dakota, Assiniboine and Cree. Fur traders arrived in the region in the early 1800s, and the town was founded in 1880 along the banks of the Red River where steamboats transported crops, farming equipment and settlers.

It appears the biggest event in Pittsburgh’s history came in 1887 when the Northern Pacific Railway built a line from Grand Forks to Pembina that passed a few miles to the west. The residents literally uprooted their community, rebuilding along the tracks northwest of the town’s original location.

The Biggerstaffs were a prominent early family. Margaret served as the community’s first postmaster, while her husband, Hugh, operated a stagecoach station on the route from St. Paul to Winnipeg, according to Benjaminson’s research. Census records show that they also farmed -- and that they came from Pennsylvania, which makes me wonder about the name of the town, but any connection would be mere speculation on my part.

The postmaster dropped the “h” at the end of the town’s name in 1892 at the direction of the United States Board on Geographic Names, which sought to standardize “-burghs” and “-burgs” across the country. Residents of the Pennsylvania city put up a fight and won back their “h” in 1911. It’s unclear how Pittsburg, North Dakota, recovered its “h,” but the board lists the place as “Pittsburgh” today.

The North Dakota town had a Presbyterian church at one point, according to Benjaminson. But the building was moved to a local farm and eventually was destroyed.

The town’s post office closed in 1910. Two decades later, Pittsburgh’s population had fallen to just two people. A stockyard there closed its gates for good in 1957 -- and that’s the most recent morsel of information I could find.

I wonder why the nearby communities of Drayton to the south and Bowesmont to the north fared better than Pittsburgh. Was it simply that Pittsburgh was too close to them both, and there was no need for a town there? Drayton and Bowesmont sit 8 miles apart, with Pittsburgh smack in the middle.

The saga of Pittsburgh is not unique on the North Dakota prairie. Countless towns like it formed in the late 19th century, then fell apart in the coming decades for one reason or another. I have visited many, and sometimes when I return, their buildings have disappeared. That’s often the result of a bad storm or a fire or a property owner who wants to eliminate an eyesore or keep out trespassers.

I wonder how much longer the grain elevator will still stand in Pittsburgh before it, too, disappears. When it does, the last sign this little town ever existed will be gone forever.

I’m grateful to have seen it while I had the chance.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

