Newsroom Notebook: A journey with my ancestor and his century-old book

I like to think I’m well-traveled in North Dakota, having visited 230 towns. But my great-great-great uncle has me beat.

It seems my ancestor Daniel Willard, one of North Dakota’s first geologists, knew every corner, every creek and every coulee in this state. He wrote about them in his book “The Story of the Prairies,” published in 1902 when he was a professor at the State Normal School in Mayville. I recently acquired a first-edition copy of the textbook and found his descriptions of our state landscapes quite thoughtful despite one shortcoming I’ll mention momentarily.

If I could meet Willard, I’d take him on a road trip through the western half of the state that I’ve come to know well as an energy reporter for the Tribune. We’d head north toward Underwood, where I imagine he’d be blown away by the Falkirk Mine and Coal Creek Station. Willard devoted an entire chapter of his book to the geology of North Dakota’s lignite reserves, describing at length how trees and plants that once covered the region slowly baked into coal under pressure from overlying sediment.

Willard wrote that “an inexhaustible supply of coal underlies the surface of the western half of the State, making abundant and cheap fuel within reach of all citizens.”

That holds true a century later, though in Willard’s day coal was primarily burned to heat homes. Miners often worked underground. The invention of the dragline was two years away at the time Willard published his book. Could he ever have imagined a machine so big? He seemed enthralled upon visiting a ranch in the Badlands to find that when “fuel was wanted for the kitchen stove a small boy was despatched to the coal mine in the back yard to get the coal!”

I got a kick out of Willard’s brief mention of “carbonic acid gas” in his chapter on North Dakota’s coal beds. I was not familiar with the term, but when I looked it up, I learned it’s an archaic way of saying carbon dioxide.

Willard almost certainly was not familiar with human-caused climate change, as it was not until the latter part of the 20th century that the phenomenon became better researched and accepted by scientists. But as a geologist he would have been interested to learn how North Dakota’s coal industry is looking to capture its carbon emissions and bury them in rocks deep underground. (We really ought to visit the University of North Dakota’s core library so he could see samples from the rock formations where the greenhouse gas is expected to be stored in the future, but for that we’d need to plan an entirely different road trip.)

From Coal Country, we would cross Lake Sakakawea on the next leg of our journey. Willard described the Missouri River as a “majestic stream” and would be shocked by the Garrison Dam, the mass of water it holds back and the tribal communities it submerged upon its construction 50 years after his book came out.

We would then drive west through the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, the most important part of this imaginary journey, for I got the sense reading Willard’s book that he had never met a Native American. His writing references hundreds of North Dakota towns but not a single reservation. It’s such a shame. Willard could have learned so much more about the state’s landscape if he’d made any effort to connect with tribes.

I would take Willard to the Crow Flies High Butte near New Town because he was fond of vistas. From there, he could see much of the lake and dozens of oil wells -- maybe even a drilling rig or two. The drive from New Town to Watford City would take us through the heart of the Bakken oil patch. Willard made no mention of oil in the first edition of his book, though he did in an update published several years later that I found online. In it, he’s doubtful about the potential for oil and gas development in the state.

“It may be said that the odds are tremendously against the probability of any of these substances occurring in large amounts, but as a matter of known fact we know the rocks that lie beneath the surface only very superficially,” he wrote.

Oh, how things have changed.

Oil was discovered near Tioga five decades after Willard’s book published. Six decades after that, along came horizontal drilling and fracking, ushering in today’s oil boom. Western North Dakota is a geologist’s dream. At the same time, the oil industry has altered the very landscape Willard wrote so lovingly about. What would he think of this area now?

The oil fields extend south into the Badlands, and I can’t quite pin down Willard’s view of the region. In his first edition, he made reference to “the most wonderful” Badlands. But in a later version he wrote, “There is no beauty here.”

What changed? Did a rattlesnake bite him as he climbed a butte? I’d really like to know.

Willard wrote a whole chapter on the Badlands, so I think it’s safe to say he at least recognized the region’s importance to the state. He spent considerable time traveling the Medora area by horseback, writing of the “Mores Castle” on a bluff overlooking the Little Missouri River. He told of a log “schack” that was once home to Teddy Roosevelt, who was president at the time Willard’s book came out.

I was elated by the Badlands the first time I drove to Medora eight years ago. It seems Willard first arrived by train and had a similar impression.

“Stepping upon the platform of the little station the great nearly perpendicular wall of a large butte meets the gaze, its ribbon-marked side standing like a great curtain 300 feet high behind the town,” he wrote.

I know that butte. I’ve camped underneath it.

Like me, Willard is not from this state. He moved here from New York and lived in North Dakota until the 1920s, at which point he resettled in the Twin Cities. His niece, my great grandma, grew up in Fargo before she and her dad moved to Washington state, where I was born.

It wasn’t until this past year that I learned about Willard. I had assumed I had no roots in North Dakota. I now feel ever so slightly less like an outsider.

Traveling the state has made me better at my job. Surely my great-great-great uncle felt the same. Willard sought to help students and everyday North Dakotans better understand the state with his book, and I do too through my reporting.

I would want to end our journey through western North Dakota with a stop at Salem Sue. Willard wrote of the “high peak” on which New Salem's giant Holstein cow statue now stands.

Atop her windy hill, I imagine he would tell me about the sandstone outcroppings below us and how some of the sand has been washed thousands of miles away down what’s now the Missouri River. I would feign an interest. Really, I’d just be there to snap a photo with him under Sue’s udders. That’s a quintessential modern-day North Dakota experience, one he shouldn’t miss.

