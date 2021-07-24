Newsroom Notebook: A guide to women's gymnastics at the Olympics

Every four years my friends, family and co-workers ask me the same question about women’s gymnastics: Who should we watch for at the Olympics?

I grew up doing gymnastics, I used to coach the sport and now I judge competitions across North Dakota. I’ve never been anywhere near Olympic-level (flipping over a 4-inch-wide balance beam is as scary as it sounds). But I am a big gymnastics fan and can speak at length about any number of gymnasts you’ll see on your TV in the coming days.

If you’re about to watch your first gymnastics meet since the Rio Olympics, welcome back! This guide is for you and anyone else planning to tune in who could use a refresher.

The Americans

The Americans have depth unlike any other nation, and I would be surprised if they brought home a team medal from Tokyo in a color other than gold.