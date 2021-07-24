Newsroom Notebook: A guide to women's gymnastics at the Olympics

Every four years my friends, family and co-workers ask me the same question about women’s gymnastics: Who should we watch for at the Olympics?
I grew up doing gymnastics, I used to coach the sport and now I judge competitions across North Dakota. I’ve never been anywhere near Olympic-level (flipping over a 4-inch-wide balance beam is as scary as it sounds). But I am a big gymnastics fan and can speak at length about any number of gymnasts you’ll see on your TV in the coming days.
If you’re about to watch your first gymnastics meet since the Rio Olympics, welcome back! This guide is for you and anyone else planning to tune in who could use a refresher.
The Americans
The Americans have depth unlike any other nation, and I would be surprised if they brought home a team medal from Tokyo in a color other than gold.
Simone Biles has new out-of-this-world skills I expect she will throw at the Olympics. Watch for her vault in which she propels off her hands, flipping twice in the air before she lands. Typically women flip once and twist -- none have ever competed what she is expected to try. If she lands it on her feet, she’ll get the skill named after her. Just as impressive is the first tumbling pass of her floor routine, a triple-twisting double backflip. It’s one of several skills known as “the Biles.”
As Upper Midwesterners, we’ve got two regional favorites to cheer on this year. Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum are both from the Twin Cities area.
Lee is the United States’ best bars worker, connecting so many high-flying release moves that she’s likely to perform the most difficult bars routine of anyone at the Olympics. She could easily win a medal, quite possibly gold. Pay close attention to the start of her routine -- she performs a skill called a Nabieva in which she flies (and I mean flies) over the high bar with her body completely extended.
McCallum is solid on every event. One of the things I appreciate most watching her is that she performs a common skill known as a wolf turn on floor and beam and executes it flawlessly. Sometimes gymnasts who try look a bit goofy. It’s a pirouette in which the gymnast squats down with one leg extended while rotating.
Jordan Chiles rounds out the team. She’s from my home state of Washington, but lately she’s trained at Biles’ gym in Houston, where her confidence and consistency have soared. She’s fantastic on every event, but floor and vault are standouts.
Due to a change in the Olympics procedures this year, the United States is also bringing two more gymnasts who will compete individually. You won’t see them during the team competition, but they will compete in qualifications and could advance to event finals.
Both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner have similar strengths and are expected to throw huge vaults that could land either on the podium along with Biles. Unfortunately, they are each other’s biggest competition, and Olympic rules dictate that only two gymnasts per country can advance to each event final, meaning that it’s likely one of these two women will miss out.
Carey has sky-high tumbling and might unveil the same triple-twisting, double back-flipping tumbling pass as Biles, except in an even trickier position with her body completely extended.
Skinner has a great comeback story. She just missed out on making the 2016 team and was named an alternate. She went on to compete for the University of Utah where she was a standout in NCAA gymnastics, but she decided to leave school to take one more shot at making her Olympic dream come true. Skinner was hospitalized with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19 late last year, but she fought back to get in top shape and has never looked stronger. At 24, she is the oldest woman on the American team.
The rest of the world
Russia and China are fairly equally matched and expected to fight for team silver.
Russia has a trio of gymnasts, Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova and Vladislava Urazova, all of whom could potentially win an all-around medal (all-around refers to the competition among individual gymnasts that takes into account their scores on all four events).
China's team is full of beam queens. I’m especially looking forward to Ou Yushan's and Guan Chenchen’s performances -- both compete a front handspring immediately connected to a front flip, which is a rare and thrilling series.
Mai Murakami of Japan stands a shot at finishing on the all-around podium. She has a stellar floor routine with big tumbling and expressive dance.
Speaking of dance, Canada’s Brooklyn Moors and the Netherlands’ Eythora Thorsdottir are in a league of their own. I’m hoping both make the floor event final. Thorsdottir even sings the vocals in her music.
On bars, Belgium’s Nina Derwael is just as spectacular as Lee from the United States. Barring any disasters, I expect one of them to finish at the top of the podium.
Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva and France’s Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos are a delight to watch on multiple events, especially beam. Both mount the beam with difficult acrobatics and hit textbook-perfect positions on their leaps and jumps.
Many other gymnasts are worth mentioning, but I’ll end with Uzbekistan’s Oskana Chusovitina. You may recall her from the 1992 Olympics (and every Olympics since then). At age 46, she’s still among the best in the world on vault and could make the event final. She says this will be her last Olympics.
Women’s gymnastics at the Olympics begins this Saturday and ends Aug. 3. Most competitions will take place overnight or in the early morning hours Central time. Gymnasts will compete in qualifications and may advance to various finals -- the two biggest being the team final on Tuesday and the individual all-around final on Thursday. Event finals begin Saturday, Aug. 1.
The truly dedicated can watch live for free through various NBC platforms. NBC is slated to air most competitions on its main TV channel later the same day, usually in prime time.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.