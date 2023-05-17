In the good old days in the Bismarck-Mandan area there were two people whom it seemed everyone knew or knew of. Six decades later, an ode to their love still resonates.

Clell and Ruth Gannon married in 1932. He was an acclaimed artist from Underwood, and she was a high school and college teacher from Kansas. Both were poets.

Together they built a unique stone house known far and wide by its name -- The Cairn -- on the top of the hill on Mandan Street in what was at the time north Bismarck. The rock house was pieced together largely with stones found on their property. It became a noted Bismarck attraction in the North Dakota guidebook that was part of the Great Depression-era Federal Writers' Project of the Works Progress Administration.

Clell Gannon painted and illustrated original works of art for the Oscar H. Will & Co. pioneer seed house and nursery. Later he worked at the Provident Life Insurance Co. Gannon painted, in tempera and oil, 13 murals in the Burleigh County Courthouse that depict the history of the county. Those murals are still a feature of the downtown courthouse in Bismarck. Gannon also painted murals inside Bismarck High School that today are remembered by former students but no longer exist in the school. His paintings are in the permanent collections of the Bismarck library and area families.

Gannon also is known for an epic North Dakota journey with friends Russell Reid and George Will in June 1926. Together the trio put a flat-bottomed boat on the back of a Model T pickup and drove to Medora. The next day they put in the Little Missouri River and 13 days later arrived home in Bismarck. The three men took photographs, made drawings and took notes of what they saw. The trip was featured in the first edition of the North Dakota Historical Quarterly, published in October 1926.

Ruth Gannon was a noted area Spanish teacher and for one year, 1953-54, she took her husband and sons, Grael and Craig Gannon, to live in Mexico City while pursuing a master’s degree in Spanish literature at the University of the Americas. She later went on to teach at Bismarck Junior College, and there are still former students who fondly recall riding in her car on trips to visit Mexico.

Clell Gannon died in December 1962. A book of his poetry titled "Ever And Always, I Shall Love The Land" was published in 1965 by Vantage Press. It is a must-read for those who wish to know Clell, his family and how he loved North Dakota.

The last poem is by Ruth Gannon after she was widowed, and titled "Clell." She writes after a long winter alone a beautiful tribute to the man she loved.

She wrote it 60 years ago, on May 17, 1963.