Newsroom Notebook: 19 minutes with the EPA leader

By some stroke of luck, I managed to snag 19 minutes one-on-one with the top environmental official in the United States during his trip to North Dakota this week.
I popped over to a Bismarck hotel to interview Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan Thursday afternoon. We met in a conference room after he toured Mandan to learn about the decadeslong cleanup of a massive diesel spill downtown. I noticed he had a can of Sprite open in front of him -- a refreshment, I assumed, after the temperature had climbed into the 90s.
When I first heard Regan was coming to town, I envisioned tense exchanges with state leaders. After all, North Dakota sued the EPA multiple times under the Obama administration, and now we have another Democratic president with ambitious goals to combat climate change.
But that scenario turned out to be just in my head. I got the impression most all who met Regan were genuinely grateful he made the effort to come to our state and hear them out.
Regan seemed impressed with the work underway to one day capture the carbon dioxide produced at North Dakota's coal and ethanol plants and store it in rocks deep underground.
“I was really pleased just to hear how much intellectual capacity exists in the state of North Dakota around carbon capture and storage,” he told me. “Since 2008, a lot of people have been focused on how to bring this technology to fruition.”
State leaders have spent years supporting the technology's development and creating the regulatory environment to make such projects possible. I wasn’t sure how the Biden administration would react to North Dakota’s efforts. After all, not everyone is on board with carbon capture -- some environmentalists say the state would be better off building more wind farms.
I’d read on the White House website that President Joe Biden supports carbon capture but until I heard Regan endorse it, I'd wondered if that was just lip service. I expect Regan won’t be the last member of Biden’s cabinet to weigh in on the topic -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to visit the state, and her agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, is heavily involved in researching and funding the technology.
Regan’s visit prompted flashbacks to the mid-2010s when the Obama-era Clean Power Plan was all the rage in North Dakota -- and I mean rage in the literal sense. Whenever I'd interview coal and state leaders about it, I’d get an earful. The plan required North Dakota to make among the most drastic carbon emissions cuts in the country, and people here feared that would decimate the state’s coal industry, putting thousands of people out of work.
The rule never came to fruition after the Trump administration rolled it back and put forward a less-stringent version, which was struck down in court.
The question on my mind these days is: Are we going to see another Clean Power Plan under Biden?
“We’re starting from a clean slate. We’re looking at a different time in terms of what technologies are available,” Regan said. “During the early days of the first Clean Power Plan, the technologies like carbon capture and storage and others that are being thought about didn’t exist, so there was a lot more pressure.”
He said the EPA will host listening sessions to gather input on next steps, though he stopped short of committing to one in North Dakota when I asked. Plans are still in the works.
“By no means will EPA abdicate its responsibility to regulate power plants, but we want to be sure that we’re listening to all of our stakeholders, have the best understanding of what technologies are available and then put out a regulation” that complements other work underway at various federal agencies, he said.
Earlier in the day, Regan told a roomful of energy and agricultural leaders that he’d spoken to Gov. Doug Burgum by phone this spring. The call was supposed to last 15 min, but they got carried away talking about technology to manage carbon emissions and didn’t hang up until over an hour later.
Regan picked up on one of Burgum's favorite lines: "Innovation, not regulation."
“I’m going to tweak it a little as I travel the country,” the administrator said. “For me, it’s about a lot of innovation with the right amount of regulation and regulatory certainty.”
I brought that up when we spoke. “How do you find the right amount?” I asked.
Regan said industries such as energy need regulatory certainty, and regulations provide “the rules of the road” that allow companies to assess risks and determine the best investments to make.
“We want to really balance this in a way where we have regulatory certainty and a framework that spurs innovation,” he said. “You really can’t have one without the other. If there are no rules of engagement and no regulatory certainty, you won’t get the investments for innovation.”
I left our conversation feeling like there just might be common ground between North Dakota and the Biden administration. Of course, Regan’s job as regulator is to balance a host of conflicting interests.
While here, he also heard from members of North Dakota’s environmental community who expressed concerns about the state’s ability to comply with federal haze rules and ongoing spills in the oil patch. And on Friday, Regan visited the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to meet with leaders of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. It was his first trip as administrator to a reservation, and he said he was excited about “reestablishing the nation-to-nation relationship” between the federal government and tribes.
Can Regan run the EPA in a way that satisfies all in North Dakota? I'm sure a number of people who met him this week are hopeful, but the reality is that's a tall order. He's got his work cut out for him when he lands back in Washington.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.