Newsroom Notebook: 19 minutes with the EPA leader

Regan picked up on one of Burgum's favorite lines: "Innovation, not regulation."

“I’m going to tweak it a little as I travel the country,” the administrator said. “For me, it’s about a lot of innovation with the right amount of regulation and regulatory certainty.”

I brought that up when we spoke. “How do you find the right amount?” I asked.

Regan said industries such as energy need regulatory certainty, and regulations provide “the rules of the road” that allow companies to assess risks and determine the best investments to make.

“We want to really balance this in a way where we have regulatory certainty and a framework that spurs innovation,” he said. “You really can’t have one without the other. If there are no rules of engagement and no regulatory certainty, you won’t get the investments for innovation.”

I left our conversation feeling like there just might be common ground between North Dakota and the Biden administration. Of course, Regan’s job as regulator is to balance a host of conflicting interests.