Newspapers ‘essential’ during public health crisis

The North Dakota Newspaper Association on Thursday asked Gov. Doug Burgum to recognize that newspapers are an “essential service” and should remain in operation even if other business activity is curtailed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The last few weeks have vividly demonstrated how our members work closely with government officials to keep the public accurately informed during emergencies,” said NDNA President Karen Speidel in a letter to the governor. “We believe it’s vital that this critical work continue unabated as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, and that the news media be permitted to perform their constitutionally recognized role without inhibition.”

Speidel, general manager of News Monitor Media in Wahpeton, asked Burgum for assurance that the state’s traditional, professional news organizations be deemed an “essential service” and remain unrestricted so that the public in all parts of the state may continue to be reliably informed about developments related to their health, safety and welfare.

Many other states have already designated newspapers and other media as “essential” during a public health crisis, and Vice President Mike Pence has been asked to make a similar declaration on a national level.

