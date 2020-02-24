New veterans Honor Flight chapter starts up in western North Dakota

Veterans have to apply to participate in the program. Bien said the group prioritizes selecting World War II veterans.

"We give them priority because of their age. We want to get as many World War II veterans out there as we can," she said.

The group would fly the veterans to D.C. on an early Sunday flight. After arriving, the group would attend a banquet in their honor, complete with World War II-era live music, Bien said.

The next morning, the veterans would go to the Korean War Veterans Memorial; the Marine Corps Memorial, commonly known as the Iwo Jima Memorial; and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"It's awesome seeing those veterans reflecting at their monuments, the smiles on their faces," Bien said. "There is maybe meditation if they know somebody, if some of their comrades passed away there."

Other notable sites that Honor Flight veterans visit include Arlington National Cemetery, where they watch the "Changing of the Guard" ceremony; the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial; the National Archives Building, where they view the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights; and the Lincoln Memorial.

The group would be back in Bismarck by Monday night, Bien said.