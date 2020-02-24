New veterans Honor Flight chapter starts up in western North Dakota

Kathleen Bien is moved to tears when she recalls the moment in 2018 when local veterans who visited Washington, D.C., returned to the Bismarck airport and were greeted by a whooping crowd.
"The airport was filled, and the patriotism and the honor and respect they gave to veterans was just awesome," Bien told the Tribune. "The veterans came down the steps with tears ... rolling down their faces, saying 'We never got this before.'
"That is when I knew I had to do something to continue this," she said.
The group behind the effort two years ago was the North Dakota Native American chapter of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit that arranges trips for veterans to visit memorials dedicated to them in Washington. The state's first Honor Flight for Native Americans also included non-Native veterans.
Now, there is an honor flight chapter dedicated to area veterans. Bien heads Western North Dakota Honor Flight, which announced its start a week ago with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., in attendance. The local chapter is the first since the Rough Rider Honor Flight Network ceased in 2011 after operating for two years, said Janette Fetch, a group volunteer and board member.
The group hopes to raise $160,000 to send about 100 area veterans to the nation's capital on a private plane. The two-day trip, which would be free to the veterans, is planned for this fall.
Veterans have to apply to participate in the program. Bien said the group prioritizes selecting World War II veterans.
"We give them priority because of their age. We want to get as many World War II veterans out there as we can," she said.
The group would fly the veterans to D.C. on an early Sunday flight. After arriving, the group would attend a banquet in their honor, complete with World War II-era live music, Bien said.
The next morning, the veterans would go to the Korean War Veterans Memorial; the Marine Corps Memorial, commonly known as the Iwo Jima Memorial; and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
"It's awesome seeing those veterans reflecting at their monuments, the smiles on their faces," Bien said. "There is maybe meditation if they know somebody, if some of their comrades passed away there."
Other notable sites that Honor Flight veterans visit include Arlington National Cemetery, where they watch the "Changing of the Guard" ceremony; the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial; the National Archives Building, where they view the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights; and the Lincoln Memorial.
The group would be back in Bismarck by Monday night, Bien said.
The Honor Flight Network was founded by physician and retired Air Force Capt. Earl Morse in 2004, according to the local chapter's website. He came up with the idea to fly veterans to visit memorials in Washington when he realized many were unable to visit the National World War II Memorial that was completed that year.
Rough Rider Honor Flight flew veterans out of Bismarck for the first time in 2009, Bien said. The group followed up with trips in 2010 and 2011. Fargo's Honor Flight Network chapter hosts trips two times a year. Bien said the new Western North Dakota Honor Flight group hopes to eventually make flights out of Bismarck biannually, too.
"But for now we are going to just do one now this fall, and then we will continue fundraising," she said. "We raise money through sponsorships, fundraisers, donations."
People interested in getting involved can contact Bien through the Western North Dakota Honor Flight website at www.westernndhf.org.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.