New Town man dies in farm accident

NEW TOWN -- A 56-year-old man died Thursday when the skid steer loader he was operating overturned at his farm a few miles southeast of New Town, authorities say.

The loader flipped over backwards as he went up a small incline and the man was pinned inside the cab, said Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol. He was found by a friend, who called emergency responders about 7 p.m. The New Town Ambulance Service, New Town Fire Department and Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of relatives.

