New NDSU president to hold event in Bismarck; Cook going on statewide tour

New North Dakota State University President David Cook is making a stop in Bismarck during a tour of the state next month.

Cook is meeting with alumni, local leaders, legislators, members of the State Board of Higher Education, Extension employees, agricultural producers and others during his 11-day tour starting July 11.

He'll be joined by Bison athletics staff and coaches during four events that are free and open to the public. Events will begin with a short program, followed by a social. The first is scheduled for Laughing Sun Brewing Co. in Bismarck on Monday, July 11, from 5-7 p.m.

There also are events set at Stonehome Brewing Co. in Watford City on Thursday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m., and in Wahpeton and Grand Forks in eastern North Dakota.

More details and registration are at ndsufoundation.com/north-dakota-tour-2022.

“I am excited for this opportunity to meet with the many wonderful NDSU supporters from across the state,” Cook said. “This tour allows me to continue learning about the great state of North Dakota and all the ways NDSU can and does contribute to its success.”

Cook also will visit NDSU Extension locations in Streeter, Hettinger, Dickinson, Williston, Casselton, Carrington, Minot and Langdon during their annual Field Days.

Cook became NDSU's 15th president in May, succeeding Dean Bresciani, who stepped down after a dozen years as the Fargo school's leader to become a tenured NDSU professor in health sciences and education. Bresciani had butted heads with the state Board of Higher Education and the North Dakota University System on issues involving research, enrollment and personnel.

Cook was previously vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development for the University of Kansas.

