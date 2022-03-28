New livestock plan eyed for Theodore Roosevelt National Park

The National Park Service is looking to revise the livestock management plan for wild horses and longhorn cattle in western North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The park will host a public meeting by videoconference for more information and questions from 6-7:30 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday. People can register and submit questions at bit.ly/3i93OO2.

The plan "is expected to determine appropriate management tools and protocols for managing the horse and longhorn cattle herds based on updated scientific information, methods, and best management practices regarding herd health, animal well-being, and population management goals," according to the park.

Plan goals include mitigating emerging disease risk to bison from cattle and determining "the desired visitor experience concerning livestock herds."

The park's South Unit near Medora has feral horses; the North Unit near Watford City has nine longhorns.

The park's horse management is conducted under a 1978 environmental assessment, and the longhorn management is done in accordance with a 1970 management plan, according to park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger.

The park has six draft alternatives for a new plan, including reducing herds over time to having no livestock or placing nonreproductive herds in the park, among other concepts.

A public comment period ends April 15. Written comments can be submitted at bit.ly/34RP6Ig or mailed to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, PO Box 7, Medora, ND 58645.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.