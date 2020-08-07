New highway signs welcome travelers to North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has started replacing welcome signs across the state.

The design features the new state logo and includes the first photo background used on a North Dakota welcome sign. The photo is a Badlands scene taken at Wind Canyon in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

“We are very proud of our state, and these welcome signs are part of the first impression for visitors to North Dakota,” Transportation Director Bill Panos said in a statement. “The signs will provide a fresh new look for travelers and better represent the spirit of North Dakota.”

Dakota Fence Co. was awarded a $28,900 state contract for the sign effort. The money is coming from the transportation department's existing budget, according to spokesman David Finley.

The first sign was replaced Wednesday on Interstate 94 at the Montana border near Beach. The remaining four signs will be replaced over the next few weeks. The initial five major entry point sign locations include:

I-94 at the Montana border

U.S. 2 at the Montana border

I-94 at the Minnesota border

I-29 at the South Dakota border

I-29 at the Canadian border