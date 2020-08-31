New doctor could mean births in McKenzie County soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watford City has hired its first pediatrician and taken another step on the road toward a fully functional obstetrics wing that will someday include live births for McKenzie County.

The pediatrician’s name is Dr. Maria Marchenko. She came to the United States in the 1990s from Russia to join family who were already living in the country.

Marchenko completed her residency training in New York City, and did pediatric critical care in Buffalo and Chicago. For a time, she also had a practice in a small town in Alabama.

Marchenko said she was attracted to Watford City because of the challenges opening a brand new pediatrics program presents, as well as the overall quality of the facility itself, and the friendliness of the community.

“I liked the people here,” she said. “They were very knowledgeable and supportive, and I liked the facility, which is brand new and very well equipped, so I decided to take this opportunity,” she said.

Marchenko’s skillset will be critically important for births that have some complications, said Sam Perry, practice administrator for McKenzie County Health Systems.