North Dakota regulators next week will consider approving a carbon dioxide storage facility that could significantly expand capacity for the country's largest planned CO2 storage project.

The facility also could possibly provide space for other entities including regional CO2 pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions.

The proposed facility would be operated by Dakota Carbon Center West Project LLC, a subsidiary of Grand Forks-based Minnkota Power Cooperative. It would serve as an injection site, capturing climate-warming CO2 emissions from Minnkota’s Milton R. Young Station, a coal-fired power plant in Oliver County.

It would be an extension to Project Tundra, making an additional 122 million metric tons of storage space available -- more than doubling capacity. The $1.4 billion Project Tundra was approved by the state Industrial Commission in early 2022 and construction could begin as soon as 2024 if Minnkota decides to go ahead with it, according to the company.

The proposed additional facility would be 7 miles west of the power plant and cover 29,775 acres of land -- nearly 47 square miles -- in the Broom Creek Formation.

Two storage sites have already been approved for use in Project Tundra: Minnkota Center MRYS Broom Creek Storage Facility No. 1 and Minnkota Center MRYS Deadwood Storage Facility No. 1. These two sites have the capacity to store a combined 100 million metric tons of CO2, according to Minnkota Communications Manager Ben Fladhammer.

A combined total of 222 million metric tons of CO2 is equivalent to the emissions of nearly 50 million gasoline-powered vehicles over the course of a year, according to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency converter.

“We want our facilities to operate in a carbon-managed future,” Fladhammer said.

Minnkota has also put in a request with state regulators for an ownership transfer of the approved sites to another subsidiary, Dakota Carbon Center East Project LLC. It also has requested that the facilities be renamed to DCC East Center Broom Creek Storage Facility No. 1 and DCC East Center Deadwood Storage Facility No. 1, respectively.

Fladhammer said putting the three storage sites under the ownership of private subsidiaries allows Minnkota to own entities that can leverage available tax credits for carbon storage and take on outside investors for the project. These are actions the cooperative would otherwise not be able to do under its nonprofit status.

Recent federal legislation has expanded these credits, fueling the growth of the CO2 capture and storage market. The credits are the project’s primary source of funding, according to Fladhammer.

Regulators also will consider whether to approve amalgamation of the pore space for the proposed third storage site at the upcoming hearing. Pore space is the part of the subsurface that is porous enough for liquid and gas to flow through. Amalgamation is the process of requiring pore space owned by those who did not accept easements to be included in the storage facility.

North Dakota law says for amalgamation to occur, owners of at least 60% of pore space must consent to easements and the storage facility operator must make a “good-faith effort” to get the consent of all landowners. Those who do not sign easements are to be “equitably compensated.”

Fladhammer said easements have been signed with owners of nearly 70% of pore space needed for the facility.

Amalgamation is a controversial practice to some. The Northwest Landowners Association is suing the state over it. The organization argues that the practice is unconstitutional as it avoids the use of eminent domain proceedings in court. Eminent domain is the seizure of private property use, with compensation. North Dakota officials have continued to rely on amalgamation as the state permits more carbon storage projects.

Minnkota's application says the proposed third storage site will be primarily used for CO2 emissions from the Milton R. Young Station, but if there is remaining pore space it will market that to third-party sources.

Summit Carbon Solutions could be among these buyers. Minnkota and Summit signed an agreement in 2022 to co-develop carbon storage facilities in and around Oliver County.

Summit is seeking to build the 2,000-mile Midwest Carbon Express CO2 pipeline to capture emissions from over 30 ethanol plants across five Midwestern states with an intended storage site in North Dakota.

Summit Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans said there are “no firm commitments to deliver CO2 to DCC West Storage Facility” in an email exchange with the Tribune.

The company has been seeking landowner easements for another disposal site in the county. A Summit map of the North Dakota portion of the pipeline route shows two ending points in the county.

CO2 capture and storage projects have taken on increased importance to state and industry leaders as North Dakota seeks to keep current energy production in line with new emission standards in a number of markets.

Opponents argue the technology is costly and unproven in its ability to capture the necessary CO2 to meet emission reduction goals. They also point to potential dangers that could arise in the event of a leak.

The hearing will take place on Friday in front of staff at the Department of Mineral Resources. Comments on the project are being accepted until the end of the day on Thursday and can be submitted to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

The project will move for final approval to the members of the Industrial Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry in the state, if Mineral Resources gives it the go-ahead. Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring comprise the group.