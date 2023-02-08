North Dakota's sole food bank saw a 14% increase last year in the number of people served but a 22% decrease in the amount of food distributed.

The reason is a 25% drop in food donations from 2021 to 2022, which equated to 3.3 million fewer pounds of food available to the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Reviewing our statistics from last year confirmed two things to be true that we were expecting: The need remains high while food donations remain low,” Great Plains CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “While I am thrilled we were able to meet the high demand for food assistance and to find the means to feed more than 138,000 individuals last year, the reality that both our organization and our clients are still facing challenges from inflation and high food prices is very much a concern."

The 138,439 people served last year was the second-highest total in the 39-year history of the food bank, and a higher total than in any year before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when nearly 146,000 people were served. But the amount of food distributed fell from 15.3 million pounds in 2021 to 11.9 million pounds last year.

Great Plains purchased nearly 2 million pounds of food to help make up for the historically low donations. That was an increase of 25% from the previous year.

Hunger impacts one in six people living in North Dakota, including one in four children, according to the food bank.

The organization is based in Fargo, with a distribution center in Bismarck. The food bank distributes food to food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs in more than 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. For more information, go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.