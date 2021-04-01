Nearly half of North Dakota now in extreme drought; wildfires mount

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased over the past week from 80 burning about 24,000 acres, to 139 scorching at least 26,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

"There is always a lag and not everyone reports, but Ryan Melin, our fire manager, mentioned that these numbers were definitely short," she said. "He knew of at least three big fires from Monday/Tuesday that were not accounted for in this total, and the actual acreage was likely closer to 32,000-33,000 acres."

All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have now implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions. The only counties in the western half of the state that haven't are Bowman and Slope. All but the northeastern corner of the state is listed as having "very high" fire danger, with the exception of Billings County in the southwest, which is in the "extreme" danger category.

A National Weather Service red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions was in effect Thursday, with low humidity and gusty winds persisting across the state. The state forecast calls for no precipitation through at least the start of next week.