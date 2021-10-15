Nearly 30,000 deer hunters offered license refunds due to disease outbreak

Game and Fish in September offered refunds to more than 400 special herd-reduction bow season license holders in south Bismarck-Mandan and northern Burleigh County because of the outbreak. Those special licenses allow hunters to pursue deer in certain areas such as within city limits, on state Corrections Department land and at the federal Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan, to reduce problem deer.

Nearly 200 hunters have taken advantage of the local offer, according to Bahnson.

Game and Fish last year offered license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters, and only about 400 hunters took up the offer. There also was an outbreak in 2011, and only about 300 of 13,000 possible hunters requested a refund.

This year might be different, at least in some units, particularly those along the river, according to Bahnson.

"We know that some of those units were pretty heavily affected, and also visibly affected in terms of lots of people finding dead deer," he said. "I would suspect we're going to have higher refunds in those units. A lot of other units, (disease prevalence) was low-density."

Anderson recommends hunters research the extent of mortality in their hunting unit before deciding on whether to seek a license refund.