NDSU to lead Great Plains Innovation Hub

The National Science Foundation is establishing a Great Plains Innovation Hub as part of its Innovation Corps program, and naming North Dakota State University as the lead institution.

The foundation's I-Corps Program began in 2011, to help scientists and engineers assess the market potential of research projects. The Great Plains I-Corps Hub will consist of seven partner institutions from several other Midwestern states. The University of North Dakota, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota are among them.

NDSU professor David Grewell, chair of the school's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering department, will serve as director of the hub, Prairie Public reported. The $14 million, five-year grant will begin early next year.

"What we're doing is we're fast-tracking all these great ideas that are coming out of these institutions, and putting them onto a very fast path from going from deep technology to commercialization," he said. "And it's over a 10-week program, and we'll have all these teams -- consisting of a faculty member, typically a graduate student and an industry mentor. We'll give them the tools in a 10-week time frame, so they'll be able to take all their ideas, all these deep technologies, and be able to turn it into a viable, commercialized product or idea."

Michael Kessler, dean of engineering at NDSU and principal investigator on the program, said it is filling a void, and providing opportunity.

"Our region is one of the few areas, up to this point, that has never had any I-Corps nodes sites or hubs specifically for I-Corps training," he said.