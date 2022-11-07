NDSU sets 'State of the Economy' virtual conference

North Dakota State University experts have scheduled a "State of the Economy" virtual conference Tuesday.
Researchers from NDSU's Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension will discuss North Dakota’s economic situation and present science-based outlooks for the state’s economy, as well as its agriculture and energy industries.
The program begins at 9 a.m. with an overview by Jeremy Jackson, NDSU Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics professor and director of the center. Jackson authors the North Dakota Economic Outlook quarterly report.
Other presenters are David Ripplinger, Extension bioenergy economics specialist; Bryon Parman, Extension agricultural finance specialist; Tim Petry, Extension livestock economist; and Frayne Olson, Extension crops economist. The program will wrap up around 2:30 p.m.
The conference is free and open to the public; attendees must register on Zoom. For more information or to register go to https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/state_of_the_economy/.