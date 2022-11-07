 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NDSU sets 'State of the Economy' virtual conference

  • 0

North Dakota State University experts have scheduled a "State of the Economy" virtual conference Tuesday.

Researchers from NDSU's Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension will discuss North Dakota’s economic situation and present science-based outlooks for the state’s economy, as well as its agriculture and energy industries.

The program begins at 9 a.m. with an overview by Jeremy Jackson, NDSU Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics professor and director of the center. Jackson authors the North Dakota Economic Outlook quarterly report.

People are also reading…

Other presenters are David Ripplinger, Extension bioenergy economics specialist; Bryon Parman, Extension agricultural finance specialist; Tim Petry, Extension livestock economist; and Frayne Olson, Extension crops economist. The program will wrap up around 2:30 p.m.

The conference is free and open to the public; attendees must register on Zoom. For more information or to register go to https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/state_of_the_economy/.

Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy Jackson

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there. Noem said they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But newly released records from the National Guard show that in their two-month deployment, the South Dakota troops didn’t seize any drugs and sometimes went days without encountering any migrants at all. Noem justified the deployment and a widely criticized private donation to fund as a state emergency because of drugs making their way across the southern border to South Dakota. But the records cast doubt on whether the deployment was effective in addressing that.

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

A North Dakota judge says he'll keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect because there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed in court. Judge Bruce Romanick’s Monday ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota. However, Romanick said the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in the state has not been decided. The state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — closed as it challenged the ban and has moved across the the border to neighboring Minnesota.

Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life

Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life

Police say a Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. According to officials, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison shot his mother Wednesday at the home they shared in Grand Forks. Police say he turned the gun on himself and was found dead in their driveway. Officials say the shooting was domestic-related, but that their investigation is continuing.

Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping up their criticism of what’s called “ESG investing,” a fast-growing movement that says it can pay dividends to consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds. At the same time, Democrats in traditionally blue states like Minnesota are considering whether to make ESG principles an even bigger part of their investment strategies.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News