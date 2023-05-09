The North Dakota State University School of Nursing is launching a program in Bismarck aimed at addressing a need for nurses in the state and region.

The Accelerated Nursing degree program will be available through the NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck

“As a land grant university, we are committed to providing access to education and serving the needs of North Dakota,” NDSU President David Cook said in a statement. “This new nursing education option underscores our commitment to supporting the health care workforce needs of the state.”

In the past year there were more than 1,100 unique job postings for registered nurses in North Dakota, according to NDSU, which cited data from the market analytics company Lightcast. North Dakota has one of the lowest ratios of nurses to population in the country, according to the NurseJournal resource site.

“This post-baccalaureate program provides a career path for those who want to use their current degree to help make a career change and prepare to become a licensed registered nurse,” said Charys Kunkel, director of NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health.

The program is enrolling students for the fall semester and accepting applications through July 20. It's for people who have completed a non-nursing bachelor’s degree, or have completed a graduate degree and seek an in-demand health care career. It includes both in-person and online classes.

Students can obtain a bachelor of science in nursing degree in about 14 months, according to NDSU. Financial incentives are available for students who commit to joining the Sanford Medical Center – Bismarck nursing team for three years.

More information is at ndsu.edu/nursing/degrees/accelerated_bsn/ or by calling NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health at 701-224-3800.