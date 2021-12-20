ND Sober Ride program offers holiday vouchers

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

People can use the code “VZWINTER1” to get the discount from now to Jan. 2, where available, while supplies last, according to the Transportation Department.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The holiday vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

AAA also is offering Tow to Go from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3, in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. Call 855-286-9246.

