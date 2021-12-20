 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions

ND Sober Ride program offers holiday vouchers

  • 0

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

People can use the code “VZWINTER1” to get the discount from now to Jan. 2, where available, while supplies last, according to the Transportation Department.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The holiday vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

AAA also is offering Tow to Go from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3, in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. Call 855-286-9246.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News