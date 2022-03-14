 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ND Sober Ride offers St. Patrick's Day vouchers

  • 0

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

People can use the code “VZMARCH1” to get the discount while supplies last, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available this Thursday through Sunday.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia: Left wing's Petro wins decisive presidential primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News