The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

People can use the code “VZPATS23” to get the discount while supplies last, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available Thursday through Sunday.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.