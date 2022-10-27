ND Sober Ride offers Halloween vouchers

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for the Halloween weekend.
People can use the code “VZHALLOWEEN22” to get the discount, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available this Friday through Monday, or while supplies last.
The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.
Separately, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williston Police Department on Saturday plan a sobriety checkpoint at an unspecified site in the county.
Both efforts are part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.