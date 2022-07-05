 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

ND Country Fest getting underway; ND Sober Ride vouchers offered

  • 0
KICKIN' OFF COUNTRY FEST (copy)

Raynes performs at ND Country Fest in 2018.

 Tom Stromme

The four-day ND Country Fest gets underway Wednesday at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Scheduled performers include LoCash, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Blind Joe, Out of Line, Travis Tritt, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, Julia Cole, Diamonds and Whiskey, Jon Pardi, Blackhawk, Shenandoah and Deana Carter. DJ DU is the main stage emcee. For more information including tickets, go to ndcountryfest.com.

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers during the festival. People can use the code “VZCOUNTRY22” to get the discount while supplies last, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available Wednesday through Saturday.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

People are also reading…

Public shuttle buses to and from the event are available daily from the Bismarck Radisson and the Kirkwood Mall. There is a fee. Riders are encouraged to use the public shuttle buses for event transportation and use ND Sober Ride to and from the shuttle.

The Sober Ride campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3aeyygj.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First oil sales on public land under Biden bring $22 million

First oil sales on public land under Biden bring $22 million

Energy companies have submitted bids totaling more than $22 million to secure drilling rights on about 110 square miles of federal lands in the western U.S. Thursday's sale of onshore oil and gas leases in seven western states was the first since President Joe Biden took office. Leases on about 90 square miles went unsold in the online auctions. Republicans have pressed Biden to expand U.S. crude production. But companies have been hesitant to expand too quickly because of uncertainty over how long high prices will continue.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable lioness play soccer at the London Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News