ND Country Fest getting underway; ND Sober Ride vouchers offered

The four-day ND Country Fest gets underway Wednesday at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Scheduled performers include LoCash, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Blind Joe, Out of Line, Travis Tritt, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, Julia Cole, Diamonds and Whiskey, Jon Pardi, Blackhawk, Shenandoah and Deana Carter. DJ DU is the main stage emcee. For more information including tickets, go to ndcountryfest.com.

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers during the festival. People can use the code “VZCOUNTRY22” to get the discount while supplies last, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available Wednesday through Saturday.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

Public shuttle buses to and from the event are available daily from the Bismarck Radisson and the Kirkwood Mall. There is a fee. Riders are encouraged to use the public shuttle buses for event transportation and use ND Sober Ride to and from the shuttle.

The Sober Ride campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3aeyygj.

