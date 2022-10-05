 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natural gas prices expected to be higher this winter

Montana-Dakota Utilities is warning customers that winter heating bills could be about $30 more per month due to increased natural gas prices.

Natural gas prices are affected by factors including supply and demand, weather, imports and exports, underground storage levels and natural gas production. Three main factors will affect natural gas prices this heating season, according to MDU:

  • A hot summer and fall increased electric demand across the country, with a large portion of the demand being met by natural gas-fired electric generation.
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted prices in Europe as countries stopped importing natural gas from Russia. The U.S. increased liquefied natural gas exports to Europe.
  • Nationally, underground storage is 9% lower than the five-year average.

The projected increase in natural gas price is expected to cost an average residential customer $150 over five months, or about $30 per month. MDU said the cost of natural gas is “a straight passthrough” to customers, with the company not earning a profit on those costs.

“We understand prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of inflation; securing a reliable source of natural gas for our customers is facing the same higher price pressures,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota Utilities. “The company goes through a robust process to secure an adequate supply, using different sources and methods to mitigate price increases as much as possible while ensuring a reliable supply during our cold winter months.”

Weather will likely be the biggest factor to affect heating costs over the winter.

MDU advises customers to take conservation measures such as installing a programmable thermostat, having a furnace inspection by a certified technician, changing furnace filters regularly and caulking or weather stripping leaky windows and doors.

More information on energy saving tips, customer assistance and balanced billing can be found at www.montana-dakota.com. The company can also provide guidance to customers about agencies that provide financial assistance, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

